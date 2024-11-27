Dubai, UAE: The Dubai real estate market experienced a substantial surge in transactions in October 2024, with record-breaking numbers in both existing property and off-plan sales. This growth reflects strong investor confidence in Dubai’s market stability and future potential, driven by its diverse economic landscape and visionary initiatives that attract global buyers.

October’s figures reveal a remarkable year-on-year increase, with transaction volumes for existing properties rising by 30% and off-plan sales seeing an unprecedented 45% growth. The uptick in demand for both ready-to-move-in properties and investment in off-plan projects underscores Dubai’s continued appeal as a dynamic real estate hub and preferred destination for investment.

In response to these impressive market figures, Adham Younis, Group CEO of D&B Properties, said:

"The growth we are seeing in the Dubai real estate market, especially in October, is a testament to the city’s resilience and its unique position as a global investment hotspot. The sharp rise in both off-plan and existing property transactions underscores the confidence investors have in Dubai’s potential and long-term growth. At D&B Properties, we are committed to supporting clients in seizing these valuable opportunities and aligning with Dubai’s vision of an inclusive and prosperous real estate sector.”

About D&B Properties

D&B Properties is a leading real estate consultancy and brokerage firm in Dubai, known for its expertise in off-plan, resale, and luxury property markets. The company has established itself as a trusted partner for investors and buyers, offering a full suite of services that include market insights, tailored investment strategies, and a dedicated team of specialists. With a focus on maximizing client satisfaction and investment value, D&B Properties has played a pivotal role in helping clients capitalize on Dubai’s thriving real estate market.

As Dubai's real estate sector continues to grow, D&B Properties remains committed to delivering excellence and fostering long-term relationships with clients by providing personalized services and guidance.

