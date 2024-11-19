Dubai, UAE: Dubai Racing Club (DRC) has named Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, as its exclusive technology partner for the next two years. This partnership will focus on digitising DRC’s operations, with the aim of enhancing the club's high-profile events and ensuring a seamless, world-class experience for visitors, participants, and staff. The announcement was made during a signing ceremony at Meydan Racecourse, attended by His Excellency Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member of the Dubai Racing Club, and Prem Anand Velumani, Associate Director of Strategic Alliances, MEA at Zoho.

As the organiser of major events, including the prestigious Dubai World Cup, the DRC will leverage Zoho's comprehensive suite of digital solutions through Zoho One, the operating system for businesses, to streamline key operations. By implementing Zoho One, the club will enhance various aspects of its event management, from ticketing and sales to logistics and customer relationship management (CRM).

HE Al Ali commented on the partnership: “We are pleased to welcome Zoho as our official technology partner this season. Technology is a cornerstone of our long-term vision for the Dubai Racing Club and the continued development of the horse racing industry. Zoho brings a wealth of expertise, and we look forward to collaborating with their team to create tailored solutions for our clients. From sophisticated CRM systems and streamlined accreditation processes to innovative mobile applications designed to enhance the experience for horse owners and racegoers, we are focused on setting new benchmarks for excellence. This partnership brings us one step closer to establishing Meydan as one of the most technologically advanced racecourses globally.”

The DRC will leverage Zoho’s web and mobile applications to improve accessibility and communication across platforms. Zoho CRM will play a pivotal role in managing ticketing and sales, offering a seamless and personalised experience for attendees. Zoho’s apps will also support critical operational functions such as accreditation, simulcasting, parking and barricade management, and order management, all of which will be fully digitised to enhance accessibility and efficiency.

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive technology partner of the Dubai Racing Club, an iconic institution that plays a central role in global equestrian sports,” said Prem Anand Velumani, MEA at Zoho. “This partnership presents an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how Zoho’s comprehensive suite of solutions can support DRC’s operations and its commitment to excellence. By utilising Zoho’s customisable tools, DRC will be able to digitise and optimise critical operations, driving greater collaboration, agility, and seamless guest experience. We are proud to help position the DRC at the forefront of digital transformation in the regional and global equestrian sports industry.”

Zoho’s solutions will also streamline guest and VIP stand management, ensuring a smooth experience for high-profile visitors. Zoho’s apps will assist with venue navigation, while an all-in-one analytics dashboard will provide the DRC’s internal team with real-time data to evaluate performance and track ROI across all operational areas. This integrated approach will allow the DRC to optimise its event management processes and deliver an exceptional experience for participants, staff, and guests alike.

The two-year partnership will see the DRC fully harness Zoho’s suite of solutions to drive digital transformation across all aspects of its operations. As the club continues to grow, Zoho’s innovative digital solutions will play a pivotal role in ensuring the optimisation and success of every operational facet—from event coordination to customer engagement.

Known for hosting some of the most prestigious equestrian events in the world, the DRC attracts audience and participants from around the world. The Dubai Racing Club’s next meeting at the Meydan Racecourse is scheduled for November 22, 2024.