Dubai, UAE: Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination, has launched its new website with a focus on enhancing the customer experience.

With a unique, streamlined, easy-to-use interface, guests can effortlessly navigate the website to discover the various attractions, accommodations, and dining options available at the destination.

Recognizing the increasing use of mobile devices for planning and bookings, the website is fully optimized for smartphone, tablet and desktop access to ensure a seamless and responsive experience.

The new simplified booking journey makes it easier for guests to plan their visit and purchase tickets with just a few clicks at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, home to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel, LAPITA™ Hotel, Autograph Collection, RIVERLAND™ Dubai, and the upcoming Real Madrid World theme park.

The launch of the new website aligns with the park’s commitment to enhancing guest experience and reflects Dubai Parks™ and Resorts’ dedication to innovation and customer service excellence.

Please visit https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en or call 800-AMAZING (2629464) for more information.

About Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, is the largest theme park destination in the Middle East. The destination comprises MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel, LAPITA™ Hotel, Autograph Collection, RIVERLAND™ Dubai and Real Madrid World theme park coming soon.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is the flagship theme park in Dubai Parks and Resorts and the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East. Discover the magic of Hollywood like never before and let us introduce you to four world-famous motion picture studios: Dreamworks Animation, Columbia Pictures, Lionsgate, and Smurfs. Based on blockbuster classics like Shrek, Smurfs, Ghostbusters, Madagascar, John Wick and more.

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort offers guests an all-encompassing LEGO® adventure. LEGOLAND Theme Park offers unique and interactive experiences for families bringing the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful environment. LEGOLAND® Water Park is the region's first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12 years old. LEGOLAND Hotel is a 250 LEGO® fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five, offering kids' dedicated services and facilities.

LAPITA™, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Autograph Collection, is a Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, where guests can stay just steps away from the world-famous parks.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai is Dubai’s themed food and dining hub that connects the entire destination and takes visitors on a picturesque journey through The French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula, providing the perfect backdrop for friends and families to come together, for great restaurant dining, food and entertainment. Entry to RIVERLAND™ Dubai for just AED 15 per person, fully redeemable against dining and attractions. Entry is free for Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park, Neon Galaxy or JUMPX.

JumpX is the region’s largest inflatable park and holder of a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title, featuring an array of adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels, and obstacles spread across multiple levels. This seasonal attraction caters to guests of all ages and is located in RIVERLAND™ Dubai.

Neon Galaxy is a neon space themed playpark with ninja courses, slides, rope climbing, a wipe-out challenge ball pits and many space themed educational activities that will engage children’s learning while providing endless fun in a safe and stimulating environment.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai also features the world’s largest illuminated camel, breaking a new Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal’, as well as a brand-new, eco-friendly laser show with colourful lights and laser beams choreographed to themed music.

The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Dubai Marina, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, please visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com

