UAE-Dubai – Dubai Outlet Mall, the UAE’s favorite ultimate value shopping destination, is all set to open the doors to its extension in Q4 2022. The major expansion drive embarked by Dubai Outlet Mall (DOM) will bring the total area of the mall to 3.8 million square feet—making it the largest outlet mall not only in the region but in the world.

The expansion is in line with the brand’s commitment to delivering outstanding experiences to customers and demonstrates its ongoing drive to boost the country’s retail economy.

Strategically located at the intersection of MBZ & Dubai Bypass & Al Ain Road, DOM is easily accessible to all UAE residents across the seven Emirates and provides a well-structured comprehensive retail mix offering great value from high-end brands to streetwear. While the extension is wrapping up its leasing phase and gearing up for its upcoming opening, a huge roaster of international brands have joined the family of great brands at DOM.

DOM is also excited to announce that brands like Aigner and New Balance have taken serious positions in the expansion along with other brands such as Rivoli Group, Gallery One, Mumuso, Zippy Kids, OVS Kids, Simple Kitchen, Dwell, Supercare, Optivision, Optics for Less, Sensoline, Via Milano, Ricci Ceremony, Lens Kart, Notino Gallery, Intimate Collection, Mario Barutti, Tiyabi Taif Al Emarat, Selz, and Duozoulo, and many more, are looking forward to opening their stores later this year. Due to the excitement of these brands, some of them have opted to open up satellite locations in DOM where they are currently welcoming shoppers.

Speaking of the expansion, Mohammed Naser Khammas , CEO, Al Ahli Group, said: “We are excited to see our list of partnering brands grow with us as we welcome New Balance and Aigner and all of the new brands that have joined the Dubai Outlet Mall family, and as we realize the vision of re-imagining the world of shopping and retail, I’ll be very excited to announce in due course all of the brands that have signed up for the expansion.”

The expansion will make the perfect shopping destination and will also host a number of new features and concepts to entertain visitors of all ages around the year joining 117 Live Arena as part of DOM’s entertainment cluster. The expansion will also provide extraordinary gastronomic experiences through unique F&B concepts like the indoor Farmers’ Market and fine dining restaurants, it will also include a state-of-the-art cinema, a megamarket, and community space. Furthermore, the destination will be releasing a dynamic OMNI-Channel that provides yet another exclusive experience for both shoppers and retailers alike.

Since its opening in 2007, Dubai Outlet Mall has made its mark as the FIRST value shopping concept mall in the MENA region. It has been home to over 1,300 premium brands with over 240 stores. Successfully providing value shopping in the UAE, Dubai Outlet Mall has gained the trust of luxury brands known all over the world.

For more information on new stores as well as mall promotions, visit https://dubaioutletmall.com/.

