Dubai - Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading insurance companies in UAE, in collaboration with Nexus Insurance Brokers, successfully launched an innovative insurance solution “Group Protection Plan”, tailored for the blue-collar segment in an exclusive event. This initiative marks a significant milestone in enhancing the welfare of the Indian expatriate community in the UAE.

At the Event, held in the Indian Consulate, The Consulate General of India in Dubai, welcomed guests at the event and reaffirmed their commitment to the well-being of Indian expatriates and played a pivotal role in supporting this important initiative. The new insurance solution sets a new benchmark in addressing the unique needs of vulnerable workers, offering comprehensive financial protection and support.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, said: “This provides crucial support to the families of labourers, a segment of society that has often been underrepresented, as it covers deaths that happen not just in the UAE, not just while they are at work, but also wherever they are in the world. At the Consulate, we have always prioritised the well-being of Indian expatriates and support companies and initiatives that reflect this commitment. We encourage employers to view this proposal positively, as it ultimately benefits their own members.”

Mr. Tarun Khanna, CEO of Nexus Insurance Brokers, added, “This collaboration highlights our shared mission to create a safety net for those who need it most.”

Employers will benefit from the simplicity of securing Group Term Life Insurance policies for their blue-collar workforce through DNI.

Underscoring DNI’s commitment to worker welfare, Mr. A R Srinivasan, CEO of DNI, emphasized, “Blue-collar workers are the backbone of many industries, yet their access to financial protection and healthcare is often limited. This product exemplifies our commitment to their welfare, providing robust and cost-effective insurance solutions.”

The launch of this initiative reinforces DNI’s broader mission to deliver inclusive and accessible insurance solutions that cater to the needs of all communities. By simplifying access to essential coverage, DNI and its partners aim to set a new standard for worker welfare in the UAE and beyond.

About DNI

One of the leading Insurance Companies in UAE, Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance (DNI), has been operating since 1991 with a branch in Abu Dhabi. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates compared to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.

DNI puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.

DNI has engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.

Website: www.dni.ae

About Nexus Insurance Brokers

Nexus Insurance Brokers is one of the region’s premier insurance and financial advisory firms, committed to serving diverse customer needs.

Website: www.nexusadvice.com