Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality, in conjunction with Innovation Month, has launched its first hackathon competition, aimed at training more than 100 participants from various categories, including employees, startups, entrepreneurs, government and private sector partners, and university students. The initiative seeks to foster an innovation ecosystem and enhance future readiness by tackling challenges and creating opportunities in municipal work, in line with the Municipality’s vision of being a pioneering municipality for a global city.

The first Hackathon competition, organised by Dubai Municipality from 19 to 21 February 2025 at Dubai Safari Park, aims to promote a forward-thinking culture and raise awareness of the importance of innovation in addressing urban challenges and improving public services. It also seeks to inspire creativity and teamwork among Dubai Municipality employees and the wider public, while fostering collaboration between the Municipality, academia, technology companies, and civil society.

The competition will focus on key areas managed by Dubai Municipality, including planning and governance, urban planning, institutional support services, building regulation and licensing, public utilities, environment, health and safety, and waste and sanitation.

A joint jury will select the top three winning projects, and the winners will be honoured at the Innovation Forum on 27 February 2025.