Dubai – The Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation signed a strategic partnership agreement with Gulf Craft for facilitating procedures related to maritime vessel registration services for clients. The agreement was signed on behalf of Dubai Maritime Authority by Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority, and on behalf of Gulf Craft by Abeer Alshaali, Deputy Managing Director.

According to the agreement, both parties collaborate to establish a unified platform through which the procedures for registering and licensing maritime vessels in Dubai are carried out, aiming to enhance joint efforts in this area. This allows customers to purchase maritime vessels from Gulf Craft sales outlets and directly register them through Dubai Maritime Authority's electronic system, governed by the legal framework of the signed agreement.

Sheikh Saeed emphasized that according to Dubai Maritime Authority's vision and strategy to intensify efforts aimed at enhancing strategic partnerships with the private sector, signing the agreement with Gulf Craft contributes to achieving governmental directives to facilitate procedures for clients. This aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide the best experience for every individual dealing with the Dubai government.

Sheikh Saeed underscored Dubai Maritime Authority's commitment to closely collaborate with partners to achieve the Authority's directives regarding the regulation of licensing for maritime vessels operating in Dubai. This is done by enhancing cooperation among all relevant entities and supporting all necessary capabilities and mechanisms. After verifying compliance with all approved technical specifications of the maritime vessel, the aim is to ensure adherence to standards, requirements, and regulations to guarantee the safety of its users.

On her part, Abeer Alshaali, Deputy Managing Director at Gulf Craft, affirmed that the memorandum of understanding with Dubai Maritime Authority aims to enhance and streamline procedures related to maritime vessels, including registration, licensing, and inspection, aiming to save time and effort for clients while ensuring their satisfaction.

Abeer Alshaali, praised Dubai Maritime Authority's efforts in facilitating procedures and selecting Gulf Craft as a partner to provide the service on its behalf, streamlining the process and completing it directly from the sales outlet. She expressed that this partnership will enhance the attractiveness of Dubai's maritime sector and establish it as a preferred destination for sea goers.

-Ends-

About Gulf Craft Group:

Gulf Craft Group is a prominent global entity with multiple companies under its umbrella in the yacht and boat manufacturing industry. Our portfolio includes Gulf Craft, Gulf Craft Maldives, and GC Marine. Together, we deliver high-quality, personalized vessels for leisure and commercial pursuits to a diverse global clientele, along with exceptional service and support.

At the heart of Gulf Craft Group is Gulf Craft, the parent brand that oversees prestigious names such as Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, Oryx Sports Cruisers, Silvercraft Boats, SilverCAT Boats, and Touring Passenger Vessels. These brands offer a wide range of yachts and boats, from 32 to 175 feet, embodying advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship.

Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate global team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite-production superyacht. Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network.

The Group operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities, including a 462,000 sq ft shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 100,000 sq ft manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand-new 800,000 sq ft facility set to launch soon. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft Group's unique integrated approach ensures comprehensive support and service for its customers worldwide, continually meeting and exceeding customer aspirations.

For more information, visit www.gulfcraftgroup.com.

Follow: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram I LinkedIn

For more information, please contact:

Burson

www.bursonglobal.com

Gulfcraft@bcw-global.com