Dubai Lynx, MENA’s leading platform for creative excellence and effectiveness, has announced its 2024 initiatives to foster emerging talent in the region. Initiatives include the Young Lynx competitions, tailored to talent 32 years and under, who have been working in the industry for at least a year, and the Young Lynx Academy, sponsored by Publicis Groupe ME for a second year, open to ambitious individuals 30 and under working in the creative industry.

Philip Thomas, Chairman, Dubai Lynx, commented: “We are thrilled to launch the 2024 initiatives for young talent at Dubai Lynx and contribute to the development of talent across the region. These initiatives offer a fantastic opportunity for young creatives to gain firsthand experience of working in a competitive, fast-paced environment, setting the bar higher for talent in MENA.”

Student Competitions

The Student Competitions, tailored for university students (18–25 years old) in advertising and marketing, offer a chance for students to apply practical skills, gain industry experience and receive recognition for their creative work. The competitions also allow networking opportunities, giving students the chance to connect with industry professionals and overall support in kickstarting their careers.

Simultaneously, the Student Hack, organised in collaboration with Dubai Media City, provides a platform for students to showcase their capabilities, learn from mentors and gain industry experience by addressing real client briefs. Participants face the challenge of developing creative campaigns or solutions in 24 hours, with the winning team celebrated at the prestigious Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony on 6 March.

Young Lynx Academy and Competitions

After a successful inaugural year in 2023, The Young Lynx Academy will return for a second year, powered by Publicis Groupe ME. Taking place on 3–5 March 2024, ahead of the Dubai Lynx Festival on 5 March, the Academy aims to support ambitious young talent, 30 or younger, working in the creative communications sector. The Academy offers a free mentorship opportunity, inspiring content from keynote sessions and workshops by industry titans. Successful candidates will get the opportunity to participate in a 24-hour hack competition based on a charity brief. The competition is a brilliant opportunity for students to work on a real-time brief and showcase their creative prowess to industry experts. Applications are now open for the Academy and will close on 12 February.

Bassel Kakish, Groupe CEO, Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with Dubai Lynx, commenting: "Publicis Groupe ME is thrilled to partner again with Dubai Lynx to host the Young Lynx Academy, reinforcing our commitment to prioritising young talent. Our ongoing support reflects our dedication to nurturing the creative leaders of tomorrow. By providing mentorship and immersive experiences, we aim to empower young talent, shaping their journey towards success. I’m looking forward to meeting this year’s group of participants from across the region."

Ian Fairservice, Vice-Chairman, Dubai Lynx, added: "Young creatives are the future of our industry who will bring fresh ideas, values and an innovative spirit to the industry. We’re proud that Dubai Lynx offers many initiatives to support the development of the next generation of talent and we’re excited to see their creative spirit at the Festival this year.”

Dubai Lynx also provides discounted passes for students and young professionals (Young Lynx) to attend the Festival, offering the chance to be inspired by both global and regional speakers. Festival Registration, including Press Accreditation and the Awards Ceremony & Dinner, are also open. Further information on the Festival and young talent initiatives can be found at www.dubailynx.com.

Key dates:

Tuesday 5 March: Festival

Wednesday 6 March: Awards Ceremony & Dinner

Entries into Dubai Lynx have now closed.

About Dubai Lynx

The Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity is the leading competition and awards for advertising creative excellence in the Middle East and North Africa. Presented by Cannes Lions together with their regional partners, Motivate Media Group, the Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity, is held in association with the UAE Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) and with the support of Dubai Media City (DMC).

The Dubai Lynx Awards, which are part of the Festival, honour creative excellence in Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy, Design, Digital, Direct, Entertainment, Film, Film Craft, Glass: The Award for Change, Healthcare, Industry Craft, Integrated, Media, Outdoor, PR, Print & Publishing, Radio & Audio and Social & Influencer. High-profile Jurors will award the coveted Dubai Lynx trophy to establish the definitive standard for creative excellence in the Middle East and North Africa region.

About Ascential

Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics, events and eCommerce optimisation to the world's leading consumer brands and their ecosystems. Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve customer problems by delivering immediately actionable information and visionary longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing and Retail & Financial Services.

With more than 3,800 employees across five continents, we combine local expertise with a global footprint for clients in over 120 countries. Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

About Motivate Media Group

Motivate Media Group operates across the GCC and MENA region with a diverse portfolio of media interests comprising magazines, digital, social, video, exhibitions & events, cinema and books.

A leading publisher in the Gulf since 1979, its portfolio includes market-leading magazines, eight websites and over 300 book titles. Motivate’s digital and video division is an established content provider for some of the region’s largest companies and the Motivate events team expertly stage some of the GCC’s major award ceremonies, festivals and activations.

With a staff of more than 200 experienced and dedicated professionals, Motivate is committed to providing editorial excellence, and a corporate mission to develop integrated communication channels that entertain, inform and enrich.

