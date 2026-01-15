Dubai: Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) has successfully concluded its Dubai Shopping Festival 2025-26 campaign, marking the end of a highly engaging retail campaign that ran from 5 December 2025 to 11 January 2026, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as the iconic City of Gold.

Launched as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, the promotion invited shoppers across Dubai, as well as visitors to the city, to participate by purchasing jewellery worth Dh 1,500 or more at selected outlets for a chance to win from a total pool of 5 kilos of gold. Over the course of the festival, the campaign saw strong participation from residents and visitors alike, contributing to the vibrant retail atmosphere that DSF is known for.

Throughout the promotion period, a total of 17 winners were announced, with each winner taking home exclusive gold prizes as part of DJG’s DSF gold raffle. Weekly draws sustained momentum across the festival, keeping anticipation high as winners were revealed at regular intervals. Adding to the excitement, DJG also introduced a limited-period DSF Jewellery Flash Sale from 2 to 4 January, offering shoppers up to 80% off on select diamond and pearl jewellery alongside the chance to win gold.

The campaign spanned around 300 participating jewellery outlets across Dubai, with retailers also offering a range of value-driven promotions alongside the gold raffle. These included special offers on gold, diamond and pearl jewellery, as well as exchange benefits on old gold, further enhancing the overall shopping experience for customers during DSF.

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the campaign, Mr Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of Dubai Jewellery Group, said that the initiative once again demonstrated the strong synergy between the Dubai Shopping Festival and the jewellery sector. He noted that even amid record-high gold prices, the season recorded increased footfall and sales, reaffirming DSF as a key period for gifting, celebration and meaningful purchases, while underscoring gold’s enduring role as a trusted investment choice across customer segments.

As the festival drew to a close, the Dubai Jewellery Group’s campaign emerged as one of the most closely followed retail activations of DSF 2025-26. With shoppers across Dubai and those visiting the city, engaging consistently as the campaign progressed. The opportunity to win gold, complemented by limited-period jewellery offers such as the DSF Jewellery Flash Sales across participating outlets, added a tangible sense of excitement to the DSF shopping experience and reinforced gold’s enduring place at the heart of the city’s festive traditions.

For more information on Dubai Jewellery Group and upcoming initiatives, visit dubaicityofgold.com.