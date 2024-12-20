Dubai: Back due to popular demand, Dubai Islamic Bank recently relaunched the DIB XTRA Salary Transfer Campaign to reward citizens and residents of the UAE who are looking for an enhanced banking experience. Synonymous with its name, XTRA, the re-energised campaign is loaded with extra benefits that are designed to provide a complete array of unmatched privileges for customers. With this successful launch, DIB is reinforcing its commitment to providing meaningful solutions to customers – solutions that truly matter to them.

The new phase of ‘DIB XTRA’ introduces one of the most competitive joining bonuses in the market. As part of the campaign, customers who open a new DIB XTRA Salary Transfer Account and transfer their new salary to the bank, can enjoy up to AED 16,000 guaranteed joining bonus. Additionally, customers joining this campaign may avail a new DIB Finance product or Credit Card, having them entitled to apply for a Personal Finance, Auto Finance or Home Finance.

In order to reward customers who opt for an easier and more convenient way to open their account via the bank’s digital channels, DIB is offering an extra 15% joining bonus.

In addition to the competitive joining bonuses, the campaign offers a comprehensive suite of value-added benefits such as zero-balance account, eliminating the need to maintain minimum balances. For those looking to send money abroad, DIB will provide free international remittances through its digital channels, making international transactions cost-effective and hassle-free. Credit cardholders can unlock exclusive rewards, such as up to 5% back on dining, travel, and more with SHAMS Credit Card, or earn Skywards Miles and complimentary Silver tier status with Emirates Skywards DIB Credit Card. Furthermore, UAE Nationals can avail a DIB Personal Finance up to AED 5 million with an instalment holiday of up to 180 days, and Expatriate customers up to AED 3 million financing, while Home Finance customers can get up to 85% finance (for UAE Nationals) and up to 80% finance (for Expatriates) with a sweetener of a one-time evaluation fee waiver, further enhancing affordability and accessibility.

Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, said: “The strong response to our ‘DIB XTRA’ campaign has been very encouraging, with previous editions offering many customers a rewarding banking experience. These milestones reflect the campaign’s success and our continued commitment to enhancing our customers’ banking experience with valuable and impactful offerings.”

“With the enhanced ‘DIB XTRA Salary Transfer’ campaign, we are thrilled to offer greater flexibility, elevated benefits, and exclusive digital rewards that cater to the diverse needs of our valued customers. DIB remains committed to innovating and evolving, ensuring every customer interaction is meaningful, accessible, and rewarding. This campaign reflects our dedication to providing an exceptional banking experience that goes beyond conventional offerings, solidifying our position as a leader in the Islamic banking sector,” concluded Mr. Malhotra.

Through the ‘DIB XTRA’ Campaign, DIB continues to set the standard for customer-centric banking, delivering inclusive, competitive financial solutions that empower the UAE’s residents to achieve their financial goals.

To learn more about ‘DIB XTRA’, visit www.dib.ae/xtra

About Dubai Islamic Bank:

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets almost reaching USD90 billion and market capitalization of nearly USD 9bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, as well as the most extensive and innovative portfolio of Alternate Distribution Channels. The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early in 2017 marks DIB’s first foray in the Far East, the bank owns a nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, in May 2017, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in 2018 in UAE. In early 2020, DIB completed the acquisition of Noor Bank, which solidifies its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. In 2023, DIB entered Turkey through a 20% acquisition of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services.



DIB is committed to leading the way in sustainable Islamic financing, with a total sustainable sukuk issuances of USD 2.75 billion to date and strategic involvement in green and sustainable capital markets, reflecting the bank’s ongoing dedication to ESG principles and a sustainable future.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the Best Islamic Bank in various prestigious ceremonies and recognized for its outstanding performance amongst the world’s Islamic Banks, marking it a clear indication of the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector.