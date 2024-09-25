Dubai – Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE and a staunch supporter of the UAE's Emiratization agenda, is thrilled to announce its participation in Ru’ya Careers UAE from September 24-26, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year's fair, themed around youth empowerment and innovation, aligns with the UAE’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of Emirati leaders through dynamic and inclusive recruitment strategies.

Ru’ya Careers UAE serves as an ideal platform for DIB to promote its array of job opportunities and innovative training programs, all designed to equip Emirati youth with the skills necessary for a flourishing career in banking. Through interactive workshops and networking opportunities, DIB aims to attract and engage young talents, offering them pathways to meaningful employment and leadership roles within the organization.

DIB’s ongoing strategy not only focuses on achieving and surpassing Emiratization targets as set by the Central Bank of the UAE and the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization, but also emphasizes robust financial strategies and the development of tailored career management programs. These initiatives are designed to enhance the professional growth and advancement of Emirati nationals within the organization.

Rafia Al Abbar, Head of Human Resources at Dubai Islamic Bank, stated: "At Dubai Islamic Bank, we are deeply committed to the Emiratization initiative, viewing it as a critical pillar for sustainable growth within the UAE. By participating in Ru'ya Careers UAE, we are not just attracting the best talents; we are cultivating an environment that nurtures young Emirati talent to become future leaders in the banking sector.”

DIB continues to lead by example in integrating People of Determination into its workforce, ensuring they have access to a supportive environment and equal employment opportunities. The Learning Department at DIB provides training for People of Determination in behavioral skills and IT skills, and hosts art therapy workshops, enhancing their professional and personal development. By collaborating and partnering with specialized institutions and engaging in targeted recruitment drives, the bank maintains its role as a leader in inclusive employment practices.

“Our focused approach to customized career development aligns perfectly with the UAE's vision to build a diversified knowledge-based economy. We proudly support our national talent, providing them with the tools they need to excel and lead," Al Abbar added.

DIB has been recognized with awards from prominent educational institutions for its proactive efforts in hiring UAE Nationals and supporting the Emiratization initiative. The bank has established partnerships with distinguished universities such as Higher College of Technology (HCT), UAE University, and University of Sharjah for internships, work placements, and direct hiring of UAE Nationals, further underscoring its commitment to developing a skilled workforce.

Wafa Alderei, HR Talent Acquisition Officer at Dubai Islamic Bank, reflected: "Joining DIB a year ago through the Ethraa program was a pivotal moment for my personal and professional growth. The program, hosted at the Emirates Institute of Finance, broadened my understanding of the banking sector and enhanced my skills significantly. As I continue to advance within the bank, I am dedicated to excelling in my role and actively contributing to our team’s success. Throughout my journey, I have been fortunate to be nurtured by DIB and had the opportunity to participate in a culture of continuous learning and development."

To learn more about DIB's training programs, please visit: https://www.dib.ae/work-with-us

About Dubai Islamic Bank:

Established in 1975, Dubai Islamic Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets almost reaching USD90 billion and market capitalization of nearly USD 9bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, as well as the most extensive and innovative portfolio of Alternate Distribution Channels. The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early in 2017 marks DIB’s first foray in the Far East, the bank owns a nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, in May 2017, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in 2018 in UAE. In early 2020, DIB completed the acquisition of Noor Bank, which solidifies its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. In 2023, DIB entered Turkey through a 20% acquisition of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services.

DIB is committed to leading the way in sustainable Islamic financing, with a total sustainable sukuk issuances of USD 2.75 billion to date and strategic involvement in green and sustainable capital markets, reflecting the bank’s ongoing dedication to ESG principles and a sustainable future.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the Best Islamic Bank in various prestigious ceremonies and recognized for its outstanding performance amongst the world’s Islamic Banks, marking it a clear indication of the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae

