Dubai, UAE – Dubai Investments, a leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), announced that it will double the float glass manufacturing capacity at its wholly owned subsidiary Emirates Float Glass (EFG) with the introduction of a second line.

The new line will increase EFG’s production capacity from 600 tons per day to 1,200 tons per day and introduce Ultra Clear low-iron glass, a first-of-its-kind capability in the MENA region that will set new standards in clarity, color accuracy, and premium quality.

This second float line is expected to be operational by late 2027 to early 2028 and will integrate advanced automation, energy-efficient systems, and next-generation process controls to ensure consistent product quality, operational reliability, and reduced energy consumption at scale. In addition, the line is designed to minimize environmental impact and optimize energy efficiency, aligning with Dubai Investments’ commitment to sustainable industrial growth.

Abdulaziz Bin Yakub Al Serkal, CEO – Industrial Platform, Dubai Investments, said:

"The development of Emirates Float Glass’s second float line marks a pivotal step for the regional glass industry. By doubling production capacity and introducing Ultra Clear glass with unmatched clarity and performance, EFG strengthens the UAE’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing. This expansion reflects EFG’s commitment to technology-driven products, industrial innovation, and sustainable growth, enabling the company to diversify into premium segments and deliver greater value to partners across construction, infrastructure, and design, while supporting Dubai Investments’ long-term industrial growth strategy."

This state-of-the-art facility will position EFG to capture growing demand from varied sectors, while creating significant opportunities across regional and international markets. The advanced production capability will further cement EFG’s position as a regional leader in high-performance glass and a trusted supplier to international markets seeking premium-quality, innovative products.

The project is being executed in collaboration with HORN Glass Industries of Germany, a globally recognized technology provider and the selected supplier of the glass melting furnaces and associated systems. It will also involve a UAE-based civil works contractor and an international contract administration firm, ensuring high standards of project delivery and oversight.

This strategic expansion reinforces Dubai Investments’ leadership in industrial innovation, pioneering Ultra Clear glass production and advancing high-performance glass solutions across the MENA region.

About Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,854 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 22.7 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .

About Emirates Float Glass (EFG)

Emirates Float Glass is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments and a premier glass manufacturer in the UAE, providing high-quality float glass solutions for the construction, architectural, and industrial sectors. With a strong focus on innovation, precision, and sustainability, the company delivers advanced glass products that meet international standards and cater to both local and regional projects. Emirates Float Glass collaborates with world-class partners to integrate cutting-edge technology and efficient manufacturing processes, ensuring excellence in every product. To learn more, visit - www.emiratesfloatglass.com.