The event attracted 424 delegates from 59 countries, including around 200 participants from Türkiye.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted the Big 5 Breakfast Briefing to foster growth and innovation within the building and construction industry. The event was aimed at equipping participants with a better understanding of Dubai’s construction landscape and attracted the attendance of 424 delegates from 59 countries, including around 200 participants from Türkiye.

The special briefing session was organised for attendees of Big 5 Global, a major annual conference and networking expo for the construction industry that is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 4-7 December 2023.

Speaking during the event, His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “The UAE’s construction sector is witnessing robust growth driven by a boom in residential projects. The UAE, and Dubai in particular, remains a cornerstone of the Middle East’s real estate industry, with the construction sector being a major contributor to Dubai’s economy. We aim to drive sustainable impact and play a critical role in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of Dubai's economy over the coming decade.”

His Excellency added: “Our role at Dubai Chambers is to drive the success of diverse economic sectors in the emirate, including construction. The Big 5 Breakfast Briefing underlines our commitment to supporting companies in the industry while enhancing Dubai’s favourable business environment.”

The briefing session provided valuable insights into Dubai's thriving construction sector, which is continuing to achieve robust growth despite global headwinds. The event shed light on the latest trends and highlighted opportunities for trade and investment in areas including transport, infrastructure, and mixed-use developments, as well as sustainability-focused solutions and smart city technologies.

The event also featured a fireside chat session with the participation of Barry Lewis, CEO of ALEC Engineering & Contracting, and Marcus Taylor, Managing Director at Taylor Sterling, who discussed Dubai’s transformative plans for the future.

The Big 5 Global show launched yesterday with over 2,200 exhibitors from more than 60 countries. The event is set to attract 68,000 visitors from 150 countries for four days of networking, partnerships, and knowledge exchange among key stakeholders and policymakers. Dubai International Chamber hosts its annual Big 5 Breakfast Briefing on the sidelines of the event to provide visiting delegations with all the information and support they need to maximise the benefits of their participation in the event.

The Big 5 Breakfast Briefing comes as part of the chamber’s commitment to enhancing Dubai’s favourable business environment, attracting foreign investment and international companies to the emirate, and driving sustainable economic growth.

Dubai International Chamber one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The Chamber has a mandate to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s ambition to increase Dubai’s foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion by 2026

