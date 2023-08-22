Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “ Dubai has always actively sought to attract innovators, visionaries , and entrepreneurs. We are proud to have assisted an innovative company of OrionAST’s calibre with setting up its regional headquarters in the emirate and look forward to further supporting them in their global endeavours .”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has supported the American company Orion Applied Sciences and Technology (OrionAST) in establishing its regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The launch of the innovative technology and service-based company’s Dubai operation reflects the chamber’s continuing success in achieving its strategic priorities by attracting business and investments to the emirate.

Over the last decade, OrionAST has established itself as a leading global provider of high-resolution satellite data across multiple industries and verticals. The parent company that owns OrionAST boasts an estimated value of around US$ 100 million. OrionAST’s decision to expand into Dubai underlines the emirate’s competitive advantages and unique business environment, which support the success of companies of all sizes across diverse sectors.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai has always actively sought to attract innovators, visionaries, and entrepreneurs. We are proud to have assisted an innovative company of OrionAST’s calibre with setting up its regional headquarters in the emirate and look forward to further supporting them in their global endeavours, which are particularly relevant given the UAE’s space ambitions.”

Lootah added: “Dubai International Chamber plays an instrumental role in consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading destination for foreign direct investment and a launchpad for expansion into global markets. We remain committed to achieving the wise leadership’s vision of attracting promising talent and investors from across the world, forging new economic partnerships, and supporting local companies in achieving global success.”

A pioneer in space technology

Established in the United States in 2013, OrionAST is a leading technology services company dedicated to the development of space operations with diverse applications. Initially launched to operate a constellation of small satellites focused on monitoring the near-Earth space environment to detect and track orbital debris – or ‘space junk’ – OrionAST has since expanded its vision by applying advanced technologies to overcome contemporary challenges in a range of areas including agriculture, climate change, oil and gas pipeline safety, maritime concerns such as oil spills and algal blooms, and environmental monitoring and research.

OrionAST’s orbital constellation of satellites embraces the concept of ‘Satellites-as-a-Service’ and is designed to support multiple use cases simultaneously. The company’s satellites are currently being used to monitor crops to detect signs of stress, helping farmers mitigate crop loss and maximise crop yields.

OrionAST’s solutions can also be deployed to provide continuous monitoring of critical infrastructure such as oil and gas pipelines for indications of leaks in near real-time, supporting the mitigation of ecological disasters and minimising product losses. Other key applications for this innovative technology include emergency management and disaster relief, environmental monitoring, civil support, and resource management.

The company has an ambitious vision to deliver integrated, scalable solutions and offers a variety of technical services including systems engineering and integration. OrionAST has established a global presence in Brazil, Canada, Ethiopia, the Dominican Republic, and now in Dubai Silicon Oasis, where it has launched a subsidiary under the name ‘Open Skies Industries’ to develop strategic partnerships throughout the Middle East and Africa.

Commenting on the company’s decision to leverage Dubai as a base for expansion in the MEA region, Alvin Alexander, Founder and CEO of OrionAST, said: “The UAE is distinguished by its leadership in the business world across various sectors and its honourable history of supporting innovation and culture. Through this partnership, OrionAST and Open Skies Industries will create great value for the UAE and the region in general.”

Close support from Dubai International Chamber

Dubai International Chamber has extended support to OrionAST throughout every stage of the journey to establish its regional headquarters in the emirate. The company’s CEO and Founder initially met with representatives of the chamber's representative office in Ethiopia, who recommended he visit Dubai to learn more about the benefits and competitive advantages available.

The visit was fully supported by the chamber and resulted in productive discussions on the various markets the company could expand into from the emirate, as well as arranging several meetings with potential investors. Based on the chamber’s expert advice, Alvin selected Dubai Silicon Oasis as the ideal regional headquarters for Open Skies Industries, which will play a key role in supporting OrionAST’s global drive to establish new strategic partnerships across the MEA region.

Dubai – a gateway to the world

With many African countries currently lacking the technology and services offered by OrionAST, the company is currently examining multiple opportunities in the continent. The launch of Open Skies Industries’ MEA headquarters in Dubai will help unlock access to new markets and enable OrionAST to benefit from partnership and investment opportunities across the region.

OrionAST is currently in negotiations with several countries to provide border control services, as well as support for mining, agricultural, and climate projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The company plans to implement these projects through its newly established Dubai office and has also indicated it intends to list shares on the Dubai Financial Market in the future.

About Dubai International Chamber:

Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies, and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber has a mandate to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s ambition to increase Dubai’s foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion by 2026.

