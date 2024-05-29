Dubai Industrial City attracts AED 2.8 billion in industrial investments in 18 months

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri witness agreement signing with MD Pharma Factory

Aligned with Operation 300bn and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, the commitment reflects investor confidence in the UAE’s industrial sector

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Dubai Industrial City has signed an agreement with MD Pharma Factory during the third edition of Make it in the Emirates Forum, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and ADNOC in Abu Dhabi on 27-28 May. The ceremony was witnessed by Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, alongside Malek Al Malek, Chairman of TECOM Group, Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group, and Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group.

Valued at more than AED 130 million, the agreement reflects Dubai Industrial City’s growing attractiveness to international investors and manufacturers. The business destination nurtures innovation to accelerate globally impactful excellence with the support of the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development between the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, and Morocco, which aims to diversify the regional economy and increase the competitiveness of the industrial sector. MD Pharma Factory’s partnership with Dubai Industrial City is also aligned with national strategic visions including Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.

The new agreement is part of a series of successes for Dubai Industrial City, which has attracted investments worth more than AED 2.8 billion within 18 months amid its continued commitment to expand its ecosystem and cementing its position as the region’s leading manufacturing and logistics hub.

“There is no substitute for lasting value that is created by fostering a robust homegrown manufacturing sector,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President – Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City.

“Collaboration is crucial to encourage the co-creation of such long-term impact through manufacturing industry investments, and the UAE and Dubai are well-placed international investment hubs to drive global cooperation towards this goal. Through our support of initiatives like Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, we are actively championing an environment where the world’s most intelligent minds can come together to live, work, and invest in Dubai’s high potential. Dubai Industrial City is committed to helping its customers unlock new opportunities for growth and we welcome our new partners as our ecosystem powers the journey of the ‘Made in UAE’ brandmark around the world.”

International attractiveness

MD Pharma Factory, a Cairo-headquartered patient safety and healthcare business solutions provider, will expand to Dubai Industrial City as part of the agreement signed by Saud Abu Alshawareb on behalf of the manufacturing district with Dr. Waleid Mohamed Nabil Deabes, owner of MD Pharma Factory. The agreement will enable the development of the first Egyptian medicine manufacturing facility in the UAE across a land plot spanning 223,000 sq.ft. and upon launch in 2025, the factory will produce a range of intravenous solution products to serve markets across the GCC and Africa.

The agreement was announced at the third edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum, which serves as a platform to showcase enablers and investment opportunities within the UAE’s industrial. Participating as Diamond Sponsor of the forum, Dubai Industrial City officially launched 13.9 million sq.ft. of additional land during the event amid rising local and regional demand for high-quality industrial capacity.

Dubai Industrial City, home to more than 1,000 local, regional, and international customers including Standard Carpets, Himalaya Wellness, IFFCO Group, and Unilever, in addition to more than 300 operational factories, showcased the possibilities enabled by its sector-specific infrastructure and intelligently master planned ecosystem at the event.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business destinations that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Science Park.

-Ends-

About Dubai Industrial City

Dubai Industrial City provides intelligent infrastructure and integrated solutions for manufacturers and businesses. Part of TECOM Group, it is a key stakeholder in the Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ strategies, which aims to develop the UAE’s industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating the national economy.

The hub is home to a wide range of customers in sector-specific zones, including major local and multinational organisations such as Dubatt Battery Recycling, A P Moeller Maersk, IFFCO Group, Silver Line Gate Group, Unilever, Patchi, Al Khayyat Investments, Badia Farms, and Al Futtaim Logistics.

Offering a cost-effective and efficient business environment for the region’s manufacturing sector, Dubai Industrial City today serves as an enabling ecosystem for manufacturing and logistics with its integrated offerings of industrial land, state-of-the-art warehousing, office space, retail space, showrooms, and worker accommodation.

For more information, please visit www.dubaiindustrialcity.ae.

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses and land – to over 11,000 customers and more than 124,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, “axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialized facilities, including media production studios, laboratories and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centers supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the “Go Freelance” package serves freelance talents.