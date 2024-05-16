Dubai-UAE — Dubai Humanitarian, a leading global advocate for sustainable humanitarian practices, showcased its commitment to transformative action at the Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Weeks (HNPW) held in Geneva. Spearheading four impactful sessions, Dubai Humanitarian convened global stakeholders to address pressing challenges and explore innovative solutions in humanitarian action.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, highlighted the organization's mission, stating: "As we stand at the intersection of complex humanitarian crises and climate change, it's important that we revolutionize relief practices and prioritize sustainability. Embracing data sharing and the building of a robust global safety net are pivotal steps in this transformative journey. Our collective commitment to collaborative action, innovative partnerships, and youth engagement will shape a future where resilient communities thrive amidst adversity."

Session 1: Sustainable Humanitarian Supply Chains

Dubai Humanitarian's inaugural session at HNPW underscored urgent calls for collective action amidst the intersecting challenges of humanitarian crises and climate change. Emphasizing revolutionary changes in relief practices, key takeaways advocated for collaboration across sectors and the integration of sustainability principles into procurement practices.

Session 2: Humanitarian Diplomacy

Collaborating with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Dubai Humanitarian continued its impactful presence. Experts discussed evolving geopolitical dynamics shaping crisis response efforts, emphasizing diplomacy's role in facilitating coordinated responses and upholding humanitarian principles amidst complexities.

Session 3: Transformative Potential of Digital Tools

In this session, Dubai Humanitarian and its partners explored digital tools in disaster management and humanitarian logistics. A demonstration of a cyclone response simulation highlighted the critical role of digitization and data sharing in bolstering preparedness strategies and facilitating rapid crisis responses.

Session 4: Shared Innovations for Humanitarian

Organized by the Peaceland Foundation, Dubai Humanitarian delved into 'The Vital Role of Sustainable Supply Chains in Climate-Driven Humanitarian Response.' Amidst climate challenges and complex emergencies, collaboration emerged as paramount for effective humanitarian action, emphasizing the criticality of sustainable supply chains in driving resilient preparedness and responses.

-Ends-

About Dubai Humanitarian

Dubai Humanitarian, formerly known as the International Humanitarian City, is the largest humanitarian hub in the world. It was founded in 2003 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, through the merger of Dubai Aid City and Dubai Humanitarian City.

As the only non-profit, independent, humanitarian free-zone Authority, Dubai Humanitarian hosts a diverse community of approximately 80 members. This community comprises international entities such as UN organizations, non-profits, non-governmental organizations, and commercial companies, collectively working to advance humanitarian and development efforts worldwide.