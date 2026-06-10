New programme offers eligible UAE Nationals and residents access to fixed and variable rate home financing for off-plan and completed properties

Includes conventional and Islamic financing solutions, faster digital pre-approval and dedicated mortgage support

Financing available from 30% construction progress once customers have met the 50% payment threshold

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of Dubai’s largest integrated master developers, has partnered with Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) to launch a new home financing programme for eligible customers purchasing properties across Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties.

The programme is available to UAE Nationals and UAE residents, including salaried and self-employed buyers purchasing (qualified) off-plan and completed villas and apartments across Dubai Holding Real Estate’s portfolio. It has been designed to provide a smoother and more transparent route to ownership, with preferential rates, attractive fee structures, faster digital onboarding, dedicated relationship management and access to selected premium banking benefits.

The programme offers both conventional and Islamic financing solutions, subject to eligibility and approval, broadening customer choice across the UAE. It also includes digital pre-approval supported by automated eligibility assessment, helping customers gain upfront clarity on their borrowing capacity and move through the financing journey more efficiently.

A key feature of the programme is access to financing from the 30% construction stage once customers have met the 50% payment threshold. This gives eligible buyers earlier visibility of their financing options and greater certainty when planning their property purchase. Designed to meet the needs of discerning buyers, the programme offers bespoke home financing solutions for eligible off-plan and completed properties, with attractive fixed and variable rate options.

For salaried customers, digital pre-approval will help provide greater clarity on borrowing capacity and reduced turnaround times. Self-employed buyers, including entrepreneurs and SME customers, will benefit from simplified documentation requirements and flexible eligibility frameworks designed to improve accessibility. Eligible customers will also be able to access CBD’s premium banking privileges, including its Elite proposition.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Enabling access to home ownership at the right point in the purchase journey is a priority for Dubai Holding Real Estate. Our partnership with Commercial Bank of Dubai responds directly to that need by unlocking earlier and more structured access to home financing across Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties for UAE Nationals and residents, including salaried and self-employed customers. By leveraging the scale and diversity of our residential portfolio, we are giving buyers greater confidence to plan and move forward, reinforcing Dubai Holding Real Estate’s role in shaping accessible, high-quality communities across Dubai’s leading destinations.”

Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Bank of Dubai, said: “Customers today want more than financing. They want clarity, efficiency and trusted guidance throughout the property ownership journey. Through our partnership with Dubai Holding Real Estate, we are simplifying access to home financing with faster digital pre-approvals, dedicated mortgage expertise and a more efficient onboarding process. This reflects CBD’s commitment to supporting customers while contributing to the sustainable growth of Dubai’s real estate market.”

The partnership reflects the continued alignment between Dubai’s real estate and banking sectors, as both industries work together to support market resilience, customer confidence and sustainable economic growth.

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About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

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About Commercial Bank of Dubai

Commercial Bank of Dubai (DFM: CBD) is a Public Shareholding Company established in 1969 by an Emiri Decree issued by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. CBD provides a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking products and services through an extensive network of branches and ATMs in the UAE.

As of the end of Q1 2026, the Bank reported total assets of AED 157.9 billion and a net profit of AED 912 million before tax, reflecting its strong market standing and ongoing growth. The Bank delivers a full suite of personal, elite, private, business, corporate and institutional banking services through both conventional and Shari’ah-compliant formats. These are further supported by advanced digital platforms, including a next-generation mobile app and the award-winning iBusiness platform. Recognised for its innovation and digital leadership, CBD actively supports national development goals through financial technology, Emiratisation, and strategic partnerships.

For more information, contact CBD’s PR and Media team at cbd.ogilvypr@ogilvy.com