Jumeirah Mallorca will continue to be part of Jumeirah’s distinguished European collection, which includes properties in Capri, Geneva and London

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries, today announced the acquisition of the five-star Jumeirah Mallorca in Spain. The property, which has been successfully operated under Jumeirah for several years, will continue to be managed by Jumeirah, Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company.

Jumeirah Mallorca is a world-class luxury retreat featuring 121 rooms, situated on the northwest coast of Mallorca. Offering panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the UNESCO-listed Serra de Tramuntana mountain range, the property has received the prestigious LEED Platinum certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and environmental performance. Dubai Holding plans to invest in further enhancing the product offering at the property with the ambition of positioning the asset as one of Jumeirah’s flagship destinations in the wider Mediterranean region.

The acquisition reflects Dubai Holding’s strategy of investing in high-quality assets across key international markets, supporting the Group’s long-term vision of building a diversified and resilient global portfolio.

Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding, said: “This acquisition represents a strategic addition to our growing global hospitality portfolio and underscores our commitment to invest in high-quality assets that enhance long-term value for Dubai Holding. Jumeirah Mallorca embodies the exceptional standards and guest experience associated with both Dubai Holding Hospitality and Jumeirah. As we continue to expand our footprint in world-class destinations, we remain focused on optimising performance across our portfolio and creating sustainable value through disciplined growth.”

Dubai Holding Hospitality’s latest acquisition in Mallorca expands its ownership portfolio to 34 hotels and resorts, including five Jumeirah hotels across Europe. The company’s portfolio encompasses a range of world-class hospitality brands, including Bvlgari Hotel Dubai, a distinguished F&B offering and its flagship homegrown luxury hotel company, Jumeirah, which operates 29 renowned properties across key global destinations.

The acquisition further strengthens Jumeirah’s presence in Europe’s leading leisure destinations and supports its long-term vision to become the world’s most influential hospitality brand. With established properties in London and Capri, and the forthcoming opening of Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva in Switzerland, the brand continues to expand its footprint in major gateway cities and resort locations, reinforcing its position as a leader in luxury hospitality.

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.

Our portfolio includes:

Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management;

Dubai Holding Asset Management, which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of over 56 malls, lifestyle destinations and retail centres, in addition to being the majority strategic shareholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors;

Dubai Holding Hospitality, which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts.

Dubai Holding Entertainment, the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as Roxy Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN;

Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated investment arm responsible for the Group’s investment strategy and managing a diverse portfolio of strategic and financial investments across public and private markets in the UAE and internationally to drive diversification for the Group and seek attractive risk-adjusted returns. It has investments in Emirates NBD, Warsan Waste Management Centre, du, Azadea and Nord Anglia, as well as joint ventures and partnerships with Brookfield, Emaar, Aldar, Tabreed and others;

Dubai Holding Land Estates, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan; and

Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.3 million residents living in 54 master communities.

