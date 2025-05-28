Dubai, UAE: Dubai Holding Entertainment, one of the region’s largest diversified entertainment groups, made a strong impact at this year’s Middle East and North Africa Leisure & Attractions Council (MENALAC) awards ceremony. The group secured four prestigious awards across its portfolio—two for Global Village, one for The Green Planet™ Dubai, and one for Roxy Cinemas—highlighting its leadership, guest experience, and continued innovation in the region’s entertainment and leisure sector.

Global Village was honoured with two awards: Best Theme Park – for destinations with over 500,000 visitors annually, recognising its continued ability to deliver exceptional, large-scale experiences to millions of guests annually, and Best Visitor Attraction, celebrating its unique positioning as a multicultural destination that blends entertainment, shopping, dining, and cultural discovery. The Green Planet™ Dubai received the award for Best Edutainment Centre, in recognition of its immersive indoor rainforest and commitment to environmental education, conservation, and inclusive guest experiences. Meanwhile, Roxy Cinemas was awarded Best Campaign for FECs, acknowledging its innovative marketing strategies and guest engagement initiatives that continue to elevate the cinema-going experience.

Commenting on the achievement, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, Fernando Eiroa said, “We are incredibly proud to see our destinations recognised by MENALAC, which reflects the dedication, creativity, and passion of our entire team. These awards are not only a celebration of the exceptional experiences we deliver but also a testament to our continued commitment to innovation and excellence in the regional entertainment sector. We remain focused on raising the bar across all our destinations to create unforgettable moments for our guests.”

In addition to these wins, several other Dubai Holding Entertainment destinations were shortlisted across key categories. Global Village was shortlisted for Best Marketing Campaign for Amusement Parks, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai for Best Theme Park – Over 500,000 Visitors Per Year, Wild Wadi Waterpark™ for Best Water Park – Over 400,000 Visitors Per Year, and Dubai Parks™ and Resorts for Best Integrated Leisure Destination.

These recognitions reflect the passion and hard work of the teams behind each destination and reaffirm Dubai Holding Entertainment’s promise to keep delivering moments that bring people together to connect, discover and enjoy.

About Dubai Holding Entertainment™:

Dubai Holding Entertainment is one the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. It develops, operates and manages some of Dubai’s most iconic attractions and family destinations, creating exceptional experiences, attracting millions of visitors each year. The portfolio includes Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park, comprising of MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, and the region’s only LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel as well as Real Madrid World, the first ever football theme park together with RIVERLAND™ Dubai, a themed food and dining hub that connects the destination. Coca-Cola Arena, one of the region’s largest multipurpose indoor arenas; Wild Wadi Waterpark™, Dubai’s original family-friendly waterpark, with views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah; Roxy Cinemas, offering a premium cinema experience across Dubai including Roxy Xtreme, the largest screen in Middle East and North Africa; The Green Planet Dubai, the Middle East’s only indoor tropical rainforest with an outdoor Nature Park, Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment (between October and April); Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world, The View Palm Jumeirah, the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah with 240 meters above ground with 360-degree views; Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region; MPN, a multimedia sales house operating premium out-of-home assets, video production, event sponsorship, and activations; among many others.

