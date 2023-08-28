Enhancement projects include the development of electric vehicle charging stations in Ghoroob and landscaping, security and infrastructure updates across other Dubai neighbourhoods

The projects aim to ensure residential communities reflect the mandate of Dubai 2040 to elevate urban sustainability and resident happiness

Dubai, UAE: Amid swelling population growth – which is forecast to cross 5.8 million by 2040 – and evolving consumer expectations for homes, Dubai Holding Asset Management, a key contributor to the growth and development of the business and tourism sectors in the UAE, has announced community enhancement projects across its portfolio of 15 residential assets over the course of 2023.

Robust cross-sector activity, economic resilience, and unparalleled quality of life are making Dubai an increasingly attractive city to call home, reflected in a population surge of nearly 100,000 between July 2022 and July 2023 and demand across Dubai’s property market.

Dubai Holding Asset Management’s planned enhancements include the development of EV charging stations and new sports courts, and aim to ensure the Group’s residential communities advance the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’s goals to provide sustainable urban development and enhanced standards of living to the city’s residents.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Residential Communities – Dubai Holding Asset Management, said: “The booming property market echoes one undeniable truth - Dubai is the place to be. Professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, and families alike are flocking to the emirate to benefit from its abundant economic opportunities.

“As the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ amplifies this activity, adhering to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to ensure inclusive, sustainable urban development for existing and future residents is non-negotiable. To prepare for this future, while catering to the changing needs of the 100,000+ individuals who already reside within our neighbourhoods, we are investing in widespread community enhancement initiatives that contribute to resident happiness and ensure our communities serve as models of the Dubai 2040 vision.”

EV Charging Stations

Dubai Holding Asset Management is rolling out EV charging stations (EVCSs) across its residential portfolio in collaboration with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), starting with dedicated charging stations across the Ghoroob community in Mirdif. The move responds to rapidly rising demand for EVs from UAE residents and supports the country’s environmental initiatives as it observes 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’.

Al Suwaidi said: “Residents in our community – and Dubai – are becoming increasingly conscious of their environmental footprint. Investing in EVs is part of their commitment to living more sustainably, and on our end, that means ensuring they have the infrastructure they need to live their core values. The newly installed stations mean that residents of Ghoroob who wish to invest in EVs now have fewer barriers to doing so.”

Sports courts and play areas

Consumers around the world – millennials and Gen-Z in particular – are now more actively invested in maintaining their health and wellness. Dubai Holding Asset Management aims to ensure its residents can conveniently access world-class sports courts, gyms and facilities as more individuals start to prioritise physical activity and group sports.

Al Khail Gate, an affordable family housing community located in Al Quoz, is making way for an upcoming tennis court, adding to its existing selection of basketball, football and volleyball courts. Furthermore, refurbishment work is underway at the sports courts and children’s play areas in communities like Shorooq, Ghoroob, Remraam, Layan and Al Khail Gate. This includes enhancements to flexible and dedicated tennis and football courts at the communities as well as the 90-metre jogging track in Layan.

Landscaping and greenery

As part of Dubai 2040’s mandate to double the size of green and recreational areas in the emirate, Dubai Holding Asset Management is enhancing common green spaces, landscaped areas and courtyards in family-friendly communities like Shorooq, Ghorob, Nuzul, Layan and Al Khail Gate as well as the upscale, waterfront neighbourhood, Dubai Wharf. Along with soft and hard landscaping projects, planned enhancements include new seating spaces where residents can comfortably enjoy calming common areas.

“People are more appreciative of nature in urban centres than ever before,” said Al Suwaidi.

“Connecting with green environments has countless health benefits, and people increasingly value properties that have access to parks, gardens and landscaped spaces. We have always made it a point to maximise the availability of green spaces in our communities and remain committed to investing in their maintenance and enhancement so that our residents can find respite close to home.”

Safety and security

Dubai is recognised as one of the world’s safest cities to live and work in due to the high quality of security infrastructure cascaded across the emirate through both public and private sector efforts. Dubai Holding Asset Management is investing in the installation and upgrade of high-quality safety features across its communities to further strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the safest global cities to call home. The new enhancements will include upgrading firefighting installations, strategic CCTV and security coverage networks, and enhanced street lighting to offer enhanced visibility and security.

Infrastructure

Further infrastructure and beautification projects have been planned as part of the enhancement programme by Dubai Holding Asset Management to uplift the communities and ensure they remain attractive and up-to-date for their residents. Carparks and common areas such as lobbies and facilities rooms will undergo refurbishment, while existing roadways will be renewed to enhance connectivity and comfort.

Dubai Holding Asset Management provides a spectrum of strategically located housing, from studio apartments to luxury villas, to over 100,000 people. Its assets include premium living at Layan, Dubai Wharf, Manazel Al Khor, City Walk, and Bluewaters, family communities at Ghoroob Square, Ghoroob, Shorooq, Bayti Villas, and Remraam, as well as the value community of Al Khail Gate in addition to the staff accommodation at Prospect Heights and labour camps at Nuzul and Al Quoz.