Dubai: Dubai Health is thrilled to announce that more than 10% of faculty members at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences have been recognized and placed on the World’s Top 2% of Scientists list by Stanford University in the subfields of Dentistry, Obstetrics & Reproductive Medicine, Genetics & Heredity, and Gastroenterology & Hepatology. This list represents the top 2 percent of the most-cited researchers worldwide.

Moreover, MBRU takes immense pride in highlighting that Professor Momen Atieh, the Chair - Oral Diagnostics and Surgical Sciences at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, has earned the top national position in Dentistry in the United Arab Emirates.

These faculty members have demonstrated unparalleled dedication to research, education, and clinical practice, contributing significantly to the global advancement of medical knowledge. Their recognition in the Stanford University scientist rankings is a testament to the caliber of talent fostered at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

About World’s Top 2% Scientist Rankings by Stanford University

The World’s Top 2% Scientist Rankings by Stanford University is a prestigious index that recognizes the top scientists across various disciplines worldwide. Researchers are classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields based on Science-Metrix's established classification, drawing from Scopus data provided by Elsevier through ICSR Lab.