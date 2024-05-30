Dubai, UAE: : Dubai Health, the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, has partnered with the Angelman Syndrome Foundation to establish the GCC’s first dedicated clinic at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital. This is the first-of-its-kind clinic in the region and aims to improve care for patients with Angelman Syndrome and raise awareness of this rare neurological disorder. The clinic will provide a supportive community hub where patients, families and caregivers can connect with experts and receive the best evidence-based care, bridging a gap in healthcare for those living with this condition.

In line with Dubai Health’s Patient First promise, the partnership with the Angelman Syndrome Foundation represents new hope for individuals and families living with this rare neuro-genetic disorder. Affecting approximately one in 500,000 people worldwide, the early symptoms of Angelman Syndrome include a significant delay in obtaining developmental milestones such as walking within the first 12 months. Other clinical findings include speech delay, movement or balance disorder and often present with an apparent happy demeanor with frequent laughter and excitability.

The clinic will provide families in the UAE access to specialist healthcare professionals and evidence-based care while also enhancing future treatment through the power of Dubai Health’s integrated academic health system. Through harnessing the education and research that takes place within Dubai Health, this partnership aims to significantly improve the lives of patients and their families.

Dr. Abdulla Al Khayat, CEO of Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, said: “We are delighted to partner with The Angelman Syndrome Foundation to bring this specialized clinic to Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, part of Dubai Health care network. This crucial partnership is a beacon of hope for patients and families affected by this rare condition. By ensuring that we deliver the highest standard of care and driven by our Patient First promise, we hope to empower Angelman Syndrome patients and their families to lead fulfilling lives.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Amanda Moore, CEO of the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, said: "We are deeply honored to join forces with Dubai Health and Al Jalila Children's Hospital in this transformative initiative. This clinic will offer families in the UAE access to professionals with deep knowledge of Angelman Syndrome, expertise that has traditionally been challenging to locate. Raising awareness of rare conditions like Angelman Syndrome is crucial for early diagnosis and better patient outcomes. This initiative is part of our LADDER Learning Network, designed to bridge critical gaps in the healthcare landscape for families dealing with this rare disorder. We look forward to working closely with the team at Dubai Health to making a significant difference to the lives of patients and their families.”

ABOUT ANGELMAN SYNDROME

Angelman syndrome is a rare neuro-genetic disorder that occurs in one in 15,000 live births (or 500,000 people worldwide). Common signs and symptoms, include significant motor delays that become significant by 12 months of age, delayed walking with balance issues and an unsteady gait, seizures, absent speech and an apparent happy demeanor with frequent laughter and excitability. The gene that is associated with Angelman syndrome is UBE3A. Everybody has two copies of UBE3A, one from our mother and one from our father, for people with Angelman syndrome, there is a problem with UBE3A gene from the mother. It is important to note that mothers of children with Angelman syndrome did nothing to cause the problem with the UBE3A gene, it is a spontaneous occurrence that occurs in 1 in 15,000 births. Currently, there is no cure for Angelman syndrome and treatment is focused on the associated clinical findings which is why it is important to follow up with the necessary specialists.

About Dubai Health

Dubai’s first integrated academic health system was established to elevate the standard of care and to advance health for humanity. Dubai Health is comprised of 6 hospitals, 26 ambulatory health centers and 20 medical fitness centers, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Al Jalila Foundation.

Dubai Health serves patients through the integration of care, learning, discovery and giving. A team of 11,000+ collaborates across multidisciplinary teams to put the patient first. Together, everyone is all in, wholeheartedly, for patients and their families.

The Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) was established as per the Law (13) of 2021 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Effective 11 November 2023, Dubai Academic Health Corporation operates under the brand name Dubai Health.

ABOUT ANGELMAN SYNDROME FOUNDATION

The mission of Angelman Syndrome Foundation is to advance the awareness and treatment of Angelman syndrome through education and information, research, and support for individuals with Angelman syndrome, their families and other concerned parties. We exist to give all of them a reason to smile, with the ultimate goal of finding a cure. To learn more, visit Angelman.org