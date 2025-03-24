DUBAI – Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), in collaboration with The Executive Council of Dubai, has opened registration for the latest edition of the Dubai Future Experts Program (DEEP), the world’s first government-led initiative aimed at building a certified network of strategic foresight experts across Dubai’s key government sectors.

Launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF, the program equips Emirati professionals in government and semi-government entities with the skills to anticipate and shape Dubai’s future through strategic foresight, policymaking, and innovation-driven strategies.

Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy CEO of DFF, said: “The Dubai Future Experts Program equips a select group of Emirati leaders with specialized foresight expertise, enabling them to anticipate change, develop proactive strategies, and shape the future of Dubai’s government. By embedding strategic foresight within government entities, we are driving a transformative shift in governance, ensuring Dubai remains a leader in future-ready policymaking on the global stage."

DEEP follows a structured learning journey that combines theoretical knowledge with real-world application to develop specialized foresight expertise. The first level, ‘Certified Foresight Practitioner’, runs from May to June 2025 and provides an intensive, hands-on training experience focused on foresight methodologies, horizon scanning, and future scenario development for Dubai.

The second level, ‘Certified Foresight Ambassador’, runs from September to October 2025 and follows a project-based approach. Participants will identify and develop a strategic foresight project, addressing a key future challenge or opportunity relevant to their sector or Dubai as a whole, and present a comprehensive project with actionable recommendations and an implementation plan.

The program integrates expert-led training, case studies, scenario development exercises, and interactive discussions. Participants will earn a certified qualification in strategic foresight from DFF and The Executive Council of Dubai, gain exclusive access to a global foresight network, and participate in specialized DFF events and training programs.

Registration is open until 17 April 2025, and eligible Emirati professionals can apply via [https://www.dubaifuture.ae/DEEP-2025]. Dubai government entities can also nominate employees through [deep@dubaifuture.ae].