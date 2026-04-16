United Arab Emirates – Dubai: As part of its commitment to adopting innovative and modern channels to deliver awareness messages, and in line with its efforts to enhance the psychological and social quality of life for families and individuals, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has announced the launch of “Reaya” Podcast, the DFWAC’s first official podcast dedicated to highlighting key topics related to women, children, and families through a contemporary approach that reflects the aspirations of society.

The launch of “Reaya” Podcast comes in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026 and supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which places the family at the heart of sustainable development and emphasizes the importance of building a more cohesive, aware, and prosperous society centered on human wellbeing.

The podcast will cover a wide range of topics, including women’s and children’s mental health, positive parenting approaches, family balance, innovative therapies and programs, as well as contemporary psychological and social challenges. Through hosting a select group of specialists and experts, the podcast aims to deliver accessible and practical knowledge that helps individuals and families navigate different circumstances with awareness and confidence.

The first episode of “Reaya” Podcast features Dr. Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of Care and Rehabilitation Department at DFWAC, under the title “Play Therapy and Animal-Assisted Therapy,” where she discusses the role of modern therapeutic approaches in supporting children psychologically and behaviorally, and their impact on recovery and emotional balance.

The full episode will be available on YouTube, alongside short awareness clips to be published across the DFWAC’s social media platforms, including Instagram, X, Facebook, and TikTok, with the aim of reaching the widest possible audience and presenting knowledge in a simple and community-focused format.

H.E. Shaikha Saeed Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, affirmed that the launch of “Reaya” Podcast reflects the foundation’s vision and aligns with the Year of the Family 2026 by utilizing knowledge as a true tool of empowerment through modern media platforms that extend awareness messages to the community in a professional and humane manner.

Her Excellency stated that the podcast represents an interactive knowledge platform that simplifies specialized concepts and offers quality content that equips individuals and families with practical tools to better understand psychological and social challenges and address them with awareness and balance, positively contributing to quality of life and family stability.

She added that the foundation’s initiatives are driven by the firm belief that the family is the cornerstone of a cohesive society, emphasizing that investing in family awareness and support remains a key pillar of sustainable development. Reaffirming the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children’s (DFWAC) commitment to developing impactful programs that address current priorities and promote psychological support, Her Excellency further noted that these efforts are strategically aligned with the Dubai Social Agenda 33. By placing the family at the center of development, the foundation aims to foster a more stable, resilient, and high-quality society for all.

"Reaya" isn't just a podcast; it’s a digital extension of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children’s mission. It explores the integrated system of support and rehabilitation, using global best practices to build a more empowered society and stronger family foundations.

The Foundation invites the public to follow the episodes of “Reaya” Podcast through its official social media channels and benefit from the knowledge shared by transforming it into practical steps that enhance psychological and family wellbeing.