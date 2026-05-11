Named ‘Nawat’, the initiative consolidates numerous pathways for Saudi talent to advance within the aviation sector

Nawat Cabin Crew program complements existing Aircraft Engineering Program and Cadet Pilot Program, further localizing aviation roles

Cabin Crew Program to provide an eight-month training journey, developed in partnership with Bunyan for Training Academy in Riyadh.

Applications are open online (Here) , with a national roadshow providing in-person support kicking off in Riyadh.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air has launched the Nawat Cabin Crew Program for Saudi nationals, marking a significant step in fostering aviation careers for Saudi talent. This pivotal initiative supports the airline's ambitious strategy to connect Saudi Arabia to over 100 global destinations by 2030.

This initiative aims to recruit thousands of Saudis over the coming years as the airline expands. It will equip the next generation of cabin crew with skills, confidence, and warmth required to represent both Riyadh Air and the Kingdom on the global stage.

Nahar Aljahani, Senior Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Business Partners at Riyadh Air, said: “Riyadh Air is fully committed to building a national talent pipeline in the aviation sector across many different areas of the business and cabin crew are an essential part of our operations. Following our existing initiatives, the Nawat Cabin Crew Program will play a vital role in developing the Kingdom’s aviation sector, supporting our goal to create more than 200,000 direct and indirect job opportunities under Vision 2030.”

Part of Riyadh Air's broader commitment to develop national capabilities under Vision 2030, Nawat is specifically designed to enable Saudi nationals to gain more experience in aviation roles.

Riyadh Air’s Nawat initiatives provide multiple pathways for Saudi talent to build careers in the aviation sector, reflecting the airline’s long-term investment in developing the Kingdom’s aviation industry. These initiatives include the Kingdom’s first program to employ female Saudi engineers in aircraft maintenance, as well as specialized bachelor’s scholarship programs for aircraft maintenance engineers in mechanical and avionics engineering. The Nawat Graduate Program further prepares university graduates for employment within Riyadh Air’s corporate departments through intensive training rotations, while the airline’s first Cadet Pilot Program creates opportunities for aspiring Saudi pilots to enter the aviation profession.

About the Nawat Cabin Crew Program

Cabin crew are the critical frontline brand ambassadors for Riyadh Air, not only performing essential safety and service roles on board but also spreading the spirit of Hafawa and sharing the best of Riyadh – and the Kingdom – to the world. Applications are accepted in-person at roadshows across the Kingdom starting with Riyadh, and online on this link Nawat Cabin Crew | Careers at Head Quarter Office

Developed in partnership with Bunyan for Training Company, the Nawat Cabin Crew Program offers a comprehensive eight-month curriculum aligned with international aviation standards. Training covers technical expertise, safety procedures, language proficiency, and the art of professional service. The program begins in August 2026, with successful candidates joining Riyadh Air as cabin crew in 2027.

Riyadh Air welcomes Saudi men and women aged 21+ and passionate about hospitality and service to apply. The Nawat Cabin Crew Program invests in local talent, supporting Vision 2030 and reflecting Riyadh Air’s commitment to empowering Saudi talent in the aviation sector. This initiative offers candidates the opportunity to build a rewarding career, develop professionally, and take pride in representing the Kingdom with every journey.

Joining Riyadh Air’s cabin crew means stepping into a structured aviation career with clear pathways for advancement, stability, and the chance to inspire national pride within a dynamic, professional environment.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a wholly owned PIF company, is redefining global travel as a full-service global carrier based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since its launch in March 2023, Riyadh Air has committed to building a modern, efficient fleet and embracing careful sustainability practices, focusing on responsible operations and thoughtful innovation throughout every journey. Each aircraft features advanced cabin interiors, next-generation digital inflight entertainment, and seamless connectivity, ensuring every guest enjoys a memorable experience. By 2030, Riyadh Air aims to connect guests to over 100 destinations worldwide, with authentic Saudi hospitality at the heart of every flight.

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