Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Today, Almarai signed an agreement with the Health Endowments Association to launch its “Beautiful Eyes” initiative. The initiative focuses on conducting cataract surgeries for patients who genuinely need care but are unable to cover treatment costs.

Cataract is a common condition, and when left untreated it may lead to partial or even complete vision loss, something that can directly affect independence and the day-to-day quality of life of those affected. Through this initiative, Almarai continues to invest in healthcare as part of its corporate social responsibility commitments.

The agreement was signed by Abdulrahman Al Afalig, Head of Corporate Communications in Almarai Company, and Moayad Al Hadban, CEO of the Health Endowments Association, at the Health Endowments Association in Dammam. The support will be directed to low-income patients who cannot afford the cost of treatment. The required surgeries will be carried out to help patients regain their vision and improve their daily lives. Overall, “Beautiful Eyes” reflects Almarai’s commitment to creating meaningful, positive social impact while supporting healthcare initiatives in the community.

Cataract surgeries are among the most widely performed eye procedures in the Kingdom. The condition can result from several factors, most notably aging, as well as diabetes and hypertension, conditions that may reduce the flexibility of the eye’s natural lens, causing it to become thicker and less transparent. As a result, patients may experience partial or complete vision loss. In such cases, surgical treatment remains the only available option, with success rates exceeding 95%.