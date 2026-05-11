Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Orient Insurance, the UAE’s leading insurance provider and a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim, announced a strong start to 2026, delivering solid financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2026. The company continued its positive growth trajectory across key financial indicators, reflecting disciplined underwriting, prudent risk management, and a continued focus on delivering customer-centric insurance solutions.

For the period ending 31 March 2026, Orient Insurance recorded a net profit after tax of AED 341 million, representing a 9% increase compared to AED 313 million during the same period in 2025. The company also maintained strong growth across its balance sheet, reinforcing its resilience and financial strength in a competitive market environment.

Key Financial Highlights for Q1 2026:

Insurance Revenue: AED 2.58 billion, up 20% from AED 2.15 billion in Q1 2025

AED 2.58 billion, up 20% from AED 2.15 billion in Q1 2025 Net Profit After Tax: AED 341 million, up 9% from AED 313 million in Q1 2025

AED 341 million, up 9% from AED 313 million in Q1 2025 Total Equity: AED 6.5 billion, demonstrating a 16% increase from AED 5.6 billion in Q1 2025

AED 6.5 billion, demonstrating a 16% increase from AED 5.6 billion in Q1 2025 Total Assets: AED 18.3 billion, an increase of 12% from AED 16.4 billion in Q1 2025

AED 18.3 billion, an increase of 12% from AED 16.4 billion in Q1 2025 Total Investments: AED 12.1 billion, a strong 21% rise from AED 9.9 billion in Q1 2025

Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance Group, said: “Our Q1 2026 results reflect a strong start to the year and the continued effectiveness of our disciplined underwriting and sound risk management. The outstanding performance is a true reflection of the company’s capabilities and resilience. We expect the company to continue the momentum gained and perform well in Q2 as well.”

Orient Insurance remains committed to leveraging innovation and a customer-first approach to drive sustainable growth. The company continues to invest in advanced technologies that enhance customer experience, optimise business processes, and create long-term value for all stakeholders. This forward-looking strategy positions Orient Insurance to maintain its upward trajectory and set new industry benchmarks in the years ahead.

About Orient Insurance

Orient Insurance, established in 1982, is a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions in the UAE and the wider GCC region. Part of the Al-Futtaim Group, the company offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products, underpinned by a strong financial base, innovative solutions, and exceptional customer service.

About Al-Futtaim



Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn (@Al-Futtaim)

Instagram (@alfuttaim)

X (@alfuttaim)

Facebook (@Al-Futtaim)

For media enquiries, contact:

Layla AlBarghouthi

Layla.albarghouthi@alfuttaim.com