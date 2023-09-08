UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has organized a virtual awareness raising lecture under the slogan "We are with you to protect you from human trafficking".

The lecture, delivered by Anita Sunil, Clinical Psychologist at the foundation, aimed at educating the groups most vulnerable to human trafficking. It not only sought to raise awareness among these targeted groups but also addressed various strategies for protection and prevention against falling victim to human trafficking.

Through this lecture, the Foundation sought to raise awareness among the most vulnerable groups to human trafficking, building full knowledge of prevention methods of human trafficking, introducing the laws of the UAE and other measures to combat human trafficking, as well as assisting the competent authorities in combating human trafficking crimes. The lecture also targeted domestic workers, workers of hospitality sector in hotels, restaurants, beauty centers among others.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of the Foundation, stressed that the cooperation between the Foundation and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is an integral part of their joint efforts to raise awareness on Human Trafficking.

During the event, Anita Sunil discussed methods of protection and prevention against becoming a victim of human trafficking, stressing the necessity of exercising caution when dealing with companies that operate exclusively online and whose representatives communicate solely via mobile phones.

She also cautioned against succumbing to enticing job offers that promise visas, travel tickets, and complimentary accommodation, especially when these jobs demand no particular qualifications or expertise.

Sunil emphasized the importance of requesting the necessary entry visa for work and verifying its authenticity by comparing it with the documents possessed by the prospective employee. Moreover, she underscored the necessity to abstain from utilizing any falsified travel documents for transit or entry into the country.

Sunil also urged those seeking employment to retain possession of their passports and other identification documents, as well as to maintain copies of these to prevent potential coercion. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of being aware of their residential address and the surrounding area where they will be staying.

She encouraged them to memorize essential contact numbers including the police, their home country's consulate, the foundation helpline, ambulance services, the Department of Nationality and Residence, the Ministry of Labor, and other official entities.