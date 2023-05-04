Dubai, UAE: Dubai Fintech Summit is proud to announce its partnership with Crypto Oasis as the official Web3 Ecosystem partner for the upcoming summit, which will take place on 8th and 9th May 2023.



The Crypto Oasis is a MENA focused Blockchain Ecosystem headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The core elements needed for its growth are Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure. The Ecosystems stakeholders include Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Science & Research Institutions, Service Providers and Government Entities & Associations. Crypto Oasis’ vision is to be one of the leading Blockchain Ecosystems in the world. Today it is the fastest growing Blockchain Ecosystem in the world, with more than 1,650+ organisations identified in the UAE alone with more than 8,300+ individuals working in the space.



As the official Web3 Ecosystem partner, Crypto Oasis will play a vital role in shaping the discussion around emerging technologies and their impact on the fintech industry. Attendees can expect to learn from some of the brightest minds in the industry and gain insights into the latest trends and developments.



Through this partnership, Crypto Oasis will have a significant presence at Dubai Fintech Summit. Attendees can expect to see Crypto Oasis representatives participating in various panel discussions throughout the event. In addition, Crypto Oasis will be be launching the second edition of their UAE Crypto Oasis Ecosystem Report which is the first report of its kind for the UAE blockchain space, providing unique insights into the fastest growing blockchain ecosystem in the world.



“Initiatives like the Dubai Fintech week underline Dubai’s aspiration to be the fintech capital of the world. Fintech is an important cornerstone of every WEB3 ecosystem, like the Crypto Oasis” said Ralf Glabischnig, Founder, Crypto Oasis. “We have now developed two of the worlds leading ecosystems in WEB3, Switzerland and UAE and strong partners like DIFC are important partners to scale them!”



Dubai Fintech Summit is one of the premier events in the fintech industry, bringing together leaders from around the world to discuss the latest trends and developments. With a focus on innovation and emerging technologies, Dubai Fintech Summit is the perfect platform to showcase the latest advancements in Web3 Ecosystems.



The Dubai FinTech Summit will take place at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. Visitors can now purchase tickets for the Dubai FinTech Summit, with special prices available till 30th April 2023. For more information about Dubai Fintech Summit or to register for the event, please visit the official website at www.dubaifintechsummit.ae

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion activities like never before.



With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 36,000 professionals working across over 4,300 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.



The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.



About Crypto Oasis

About Trescon

Trescon is the world’s fastest-growing business-to-business events, training, marketing and consulting company primarily focused on the adoption of sustainability, inclusive leadership and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, metaverse, cloud, fintech, data analytics and cyber security.



Our summits, conferences, and expos create real economic impact by connecting and empowering the key ecosystem of government organizations, regulators, policymakers, private sector companies, solution providers, startups, investors, accelerators, advisors, consultants, associations, academia and more.



Thought leadership, knowledge exchange, brand positioning, business expansion, market penetration, lead generation, finding solutions & services, capital raising, capacity building, training and networking are among the key objectives of our stakeholders.



With the help of our 250+ employees across offices in 6 countries, several of our clients have quadrupled their leads, shortened sales cycles by half or less, entered markets three times faster, closed deals within unimaginable timelines and grown their businesses ultimately.



Whether you are an organization or an individual, Trescon has something to offer you.



