Iconic shopping destination Dubai Festival City Mall is taking its celebration of women one step further with discounts, offers and activities

On occasion of International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day, a breathtaking, brand-new IMAGINE show launch will dazzle visitors on Friday, March 18

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Festival City Mall, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, is set to celebrate International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day in March with fantastic sales across retailers, ladies-only activities, health check-ups for women, a dazzling new IMAGINE show launch, and much more. The month-long celebration will see the mall honour the achievements of women with activations designed with the global occasion in mind.

“Like a small boat on the ocean, sending big waves, into motion,” sings Rachel Platten in Fight Song. On occasion of International Women’s Day, Dubai Festival City Mall will dazzle visitors with another breathtaking IMAGINE show launch on Friday March 18, 2022, featuring the American singer’s chart-topping hit. A Guinness World Record-breaking projection spectacle of laser, light, water, and music, IMAGINE is set to illuminate the ever-magical Festival Bay once again – with an empowering tune for the women of the world.

The iconic shopping destination is taking its International Women’s Day celebration one step further this year with an array of discounts and offers across retailers throughout the month of March. From fashion and beauty to wellness and lifestyle, ladies can shop their favourite brands as part of the Women’s Crazy Sale with big savings and even bigger smiles.

First up – comfort! Ladies will get an AED 100 voucher on every AED 500 spend at Kenkoh, the original Japanese massage and reflexology sandals. For eco-friendly innovative products, Blu Intelligent Health Solutions will be offering discounts of up to 40% off on selected items, plus an exclusive gift for women with every purchase at their kiosks. The best of home and furnishings awaits at Royal Furniture, with 5% off sale items only for women on weekdays between 10am-1pm.

For some chic footwear and handbags, shoppers can head to Fyor or Menbur for 30% off full-priced items. Brands4u has got all ladies’ beauty needs sorted, with up to 70% off cosmetic brands; they can also find a wide range of skincare products at Kiehl’s with buy one get one free on selected items and up to 50% off at Khan Al Saboun. Fashionistas can visit Magic Queen for 35% off apparel and K-Lynn for 15% off the all-new sleepwear collection. Or why not shop for the kiddies at Jules & Juliet and get a free customised comforter with every BEABA bag purchase?

Dubai Festival City mall will be home to the best dining offers this March, too. Family favourite Famous Dave’s will be firing up the grill with buy one get one on appetisers for women. For some jungle eats, families can visit Rainforest Café for 20% off the total bill or Zaatar and Zeit for 20% off on weekdays between 9am and 11.59am for Lebanese yumminess. Desserts and treats await at the mall with a 20% discount on the total bill at Cinnabon on weekdays between 9am and 11.59 am, 30% off Yummy Belgian Waffles weekdays between 12pm until 3pm and 30% off salty and lite sweet popcorn at Let’s Popcorn.

At Dubai Festival City Mall, wellness takes centre stage when it comes to celebrating women. A Women’s Pampering Day awaits where ladies will get up to 30% off at salons on everything from the trendiest makeup looks to sleek blow dries and curly updos. Talk about a girly day out! Visit Flair Beauty Salon for 25% off all services and Dr. Nutrition for 33% off weight loss packages.

There is more in store for International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day – with entertainment offerings to wow the ladies during the month of March. Dubai Festival City Mall will be hosting an all-female band performance on March 18, 2022, at Festival Bay starting 7.30pm.

Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Dubai Festival City Mall said: “At Dubai Festival City Mall, our aim is to always get closer to our customers. International Women’s Day provides an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women, and we would like to honour our female visitors with offerings that are bound to make this special occasion one to remember. We hope that every woman visiting Dubai Festival City Mall during the month of March will enjoy every moment and feel proud, inspired and overjoyed.”

Join Dubai Festival City Mall this March for a unique International Women’s Day celebration!

To see the full list of offers at Dubai Festival City Mall, please click here.

