Dubai Duty Free was presented with two awards in its Head Office yesterday, 10th October, that were won earlier at the 9th annual ceremony for the Trazees Awards held in Texas, USA. The awards included “Favorite Duty-Free Shopping” and “Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East”.

Voted by the online readers of Trazees Travel, Global Traveler’s sister online publication, which is the must-visit online resource for travelers aged 25–40 offering travel tips, reviews and the latest travel trends. Dubai Duty Free came out top in the online readers survey conducted between December 2022 to May 2023.

Haley Fogarty, Advertising Manager for Global Traveller and Trazees Travel traveled to Dubai to personally hand over the trophies to Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin, and Ramesh Cidambi, COO.

Commenting on the two awards, Colm McLoughlin said, “We are delighted to be named "Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East" for the third time and "Favorite Duty-Free Shopping" for the second time. We are thrilled that we are appealing to the millennial traveler, the most sought-after travel demographic. My thanks to the online readers of Trazees Travel magazine and to the organisers.”

Trazeetravel.com conducted a survey of its readers for the best in many categories important to the millennial travel market (under 40 years of age). The survey was conducted online at trazeetravel.com and email, with only those questionnaires with more than 50 percent of the questions completed were counted. Those with less than 50 percent answered were discarded.

