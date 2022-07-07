The retailer also bagged the ‘Best in Country’ Award

At the International Safety Awards presented by the British Safety Council held in 24th June at the Sheraton Grand Park Lane in London, Dubai Duty Free received the International Safety Award with Distinction for demonstrating a strong commitment to good health and safety management during the 2021 calendar year.

In addition, the airport retailer was presented with the “Best in Country” Award among the other 35 winners of International Safety Award from the UAE.

The International Safety Awards is a government regulated awarding body since 2004 organised by the British Safety Council, one of the world’s leading health and safety organisations founded by James Tye in 1957.

Dubai Duty Free is one of 135 organisations worldwide to win a ‘Distinction’ in the International Safety Awards, while the ‘Best in Country’ Award was given for achieving the highest score amongst the other companies in the UAE who were recognised at the International Safety Awards.

Hosted by broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle, the event which is now on its 64th year, recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world which have demonstrated to the satisfaction of the scheme’s independent judges their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health during the previous calendar year. The awards also acknowledge organisations that have shown commitment to wellbeing and mental health at work.

Commenting on the recognition, Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said, “We are delighted to receive the International Safety Award from the British Safety Council for many years but winning with ‘Distinction’ justifies our commitment in giving primary importance to health and safety measures in all areas of our operations. I commend our team for their continues cooperation and commitment to excellent health and safety standards at all times.”

Meanwhile, Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council said: “The British Safety Council applauds Dubai Duty Free on their achievement. The vision of British Safety Council is that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work – anywhere in the world. Achieving this requires more than complying with legislation; it means people committed not only to health and safety but also more and more to workplace wellbeing and impelling others to follow suit.”

This year, 549 organisations from Africa, Asia, India, Middle East, UK and from mainland Europe won an International Safety Award. They span all sectors with significant representation from the construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, power and utility sectors. Winners were drawn from 39 countries worldwide. 135 organisations were awarded a Distinction, 204 organisations were awarded a Merit and 210 organisations achieved a Pass.

Dubai Duty Free has won the International Safety Awards for four consecutive years from 2017 to 2020 which includes receiving the award with Merit in 2019.

Dubai Duty Free operates as Integrated Management System in accordance with ISO 14001: 2015 and ISO 45001:2018. The operation also performs regular audits on HSE System and HSE Operational Procedures as well as monitor and implement measure to ensure the health and well-being of its employees.

Bernard Creed, Senior Vice President - Finance, attended the event in London and accepted the award on behalf of Dubai Duty Free.