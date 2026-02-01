Dubai Duty Free has begun 2026 on a high note, recording its strongest January performance on record, achieving AED858.21 million (US$235 million), representing a 18.53% increase over January last year and marking an outstanding start to the year.

January 2026 is now ranked as Dubai Duty Free’s third-highest sales month on record, surpassed only by December 2025 at AED922.77 million (US$252.81 million) and November 2025 at AED876.56 million (US$240.16 million). The highest daily sale of the month was recorded on 31st January when sales reached AED35.6 million (US$9.76 million).

Sales growth continued to outperform passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport (the final passenger numbers for January will only be released by Dubai Airport later this month). The out-performance over passenger growth is estimated at 13.5%.

Commenting on the performance, Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi said: “We are extremely pleased to begin 2026 with our strongest January performance ever, following a record-breaking 2025. What is particularly encouraging is that sales growth has significantly outperformed passenger growth, demonstrating higher spend per passenger, strong demand across key categories and growth in all major geographical regions.

“I want to thank our Dubai Duty Free team for their hard work and commitment and for maintaining the strong momentum from last year in the month of January,” added Cidambi.

Strong Category Performances

Several categories delivered exceptional growth, led by Gold which recorded a 45.74% increase, generating sales of AED104 million (US$28.55 million), while Fashion was up 36.68%, contributing nearly AED82 million (US$22.53 million). Electronics grew by 36.61% with sales of AED65million (US$17.74 million) and Precious Jewellery, delivered the highest percentage growth at 69.51%. with AED28 million (US$7.63 million) sales.

Other categories posting solid gains included Perfumes, up 13.61% to AED147 million (US$40.29 million) while Confectionery rose 15.35% to AED80.69 million (US$22.11 million). Cosmetics gained 7.67% to AED40 million (US$10.97 million), Watches climbed 30.94% to AED33 million (US$9.10 million), and Delicatessen grew 8.36% to AED27.77 million (US7.61 million).

Dubai Chocolates Continue to Shine

Sales of Dubai Chocolate reached AED36 million (US$10 million) in January 2026, with 83 tonnes sold, compared to AED24 million (US$6.59 million) and 42 tonnes in January 2025, reflecting continued expansion of this sub-category.

Retail and Boutique Highlights

The Fashion boutiques performed exceptionally well, with sales in Concourse A and B up 56%, with record average daily sales of AED3.4 million (US$931,500) and a record average transaction value of AED8,820 (US$2,416).

Regional and Market Growth

Region wise, Europe and Russia led sales growth with increases of 35% and 36% respectively, followed by a strong performance from Africa at 29%, the Americas 22.5%, the Indian-subcontinent up 11%, the Far East at 10.5% and the Middle East up 5.3%.

With record January sales, strong category growth and increased passenger spend, Dubai Duty Free has set a positive tone for the year and is confident of maintaining this momentum throughout 2026.

