Dubai: TerraPay, a global money movement company, has joined forces with Dubai Duty Free (DDF), the world’s largest single airport retailer, to revolutionize the shopping experience for over 100 million customers. This strategic partnership enables travellers to make purchases using their home-country digital wallets, driving a new era of convenience and accessibility in payment solutions.

Through this association, Dubai Duty Free will gain access to TerraPay's extensive global network of more than 3.7 billion mobile wallets, and its effective cross-border payments infrastructure, to accept users’ preferred payment methods. By integrating digital wallets into its payment ecosystem, Dubai Duty Free empowers customers to shop with ease, offering a seamless alternative to existing payment methods.

In 2025, digital wallets are poised to dominate the global payments landscape, with projections indicating they will account for 52% of the world's e-commerce sales volume and 30% of point-of-sale transactions. Additionally digital wallets are expected to account for 35% of all cross-border payment methods this year, reflecting a growing consumer preference for speed, convenience, and accessibility.

With TerraPay’s global reach, leading mobile money operators such as Airtel Money, M-PESA, and MTN MoMo are already on board, enabling their users to shop at Dubai Duty Free using their home-country wallets.

Commenting on the partnership, Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO at TerraPay, said, “Our partnership Dubai Duty Free, the world’s largest single airport retailer, opened up new avenues for seamless digital wallet payments within its vast network at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International Airport utilizing TerraPay’s robust cross-border payment infrastructure that has enabled us to deliver faster, more innovative, and transparent cross-border payment solutions to our partners around the world. This collaboration highlights the shared vision of TerraPay and Dubai Duty Free to redefine convenience and accessibility in payments, creating an inclusive ecosystem that puts customers first. This comes at the right time, with the launch of TerraPay’s Wallet Interoperability Council, to pave the way for the future of wallet interoperability, empowering consumers, and businesses to transact effortlessly across borders.”

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, said, "We are reinforcing our commitment to empower our customers to make purchases using payment methods of their choice. Dubai Duty Free has always been at the forefront of harnessing technology and partnerships to offer the best to our customers, and now with access to TerraPay’s vast network, we’re excited to offer this new payment solution.”

“TerraPay aligns with our commitment to extend the reach of financial inclusion globally, which enables us to open up new and innovative forms of acceptance for a large segment of unserved populations, and we are proud of that," added Cidambi.

With a shared dedication to providing diverse and forward-thinking payment solutions, TerraPay and Dubai Duty Free embark on a journey to redefine convenience and accessibility in retail transactions. This partnership not only reflects the adaptability of the retail industry but also showcases the transformative power of collaboration in shaping the future of global commerce.

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies global money movement, providing a single connection to one of the most expansive cross-border payment networks regulated in over 30 global markets. The platform enables payments to 150+ receiving countries, 210+ sending countries, over 3.7 billion mobile wallets, 7.5 billion bank accounts, and more than 12 billion cards. TerraPay is on a mission to create a borderless financial world, making money transfers instant, reliable, transparent, and fully compliant. Founded in 2014, TerraPay operates in over 12 countries and has built the global digital wallet interoperable network, driving financial inclusion even in the most remote markets. TerraPay is headquartered in London, with offices in cities like Bangalore, Dubai, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, and Singapore. Backed by leading investors including the IFC (World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa, and Visa, TerraPay continues its rapid global expansion.

About DDF

Dubai Duty Free (DDF) is the company responsible for the duty free operations at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum Airport

Founded in December 1983, DDF recorded first-year sales of US$20 million and has grown into one of the biggest travel retail operators in the world with a sales turnover of US$2.164 billion in 2024.

Now employing over 6,000 people, the operation has consistently raised the benchmark for airport retailing, and it continues to grow.

Currently operating around 40,000 sqm of retail space across Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports, Dubai Duty Free has continued its investment in the development and expansion of its retail offer.