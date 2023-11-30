To kick off the Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary celebrations, the airport retailer has announced the first 40 winners of its Shop & Win Gold promotion at a draw held yesterday, 29th November in Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

The ‘Shop & Win Gold” promotion, which is running for 4 weeks from 20th November to 17th December 2023 offers departing and arriving passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International airports, as well as online buyers at dubaidutyfree.com a chance to win a Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary 10-gram gold bar.

Dubai Duty Free has released a commemorative gold bar to celebrate its milestone 40th anniversary. Exclusively designed and produced for Dubai Duty Free by PAMP Swiss, the limited-edition gold bar weighs 10 grams and features the 40th anniversary logo with the years 1983–2023 on the front side and the Dubai Duty Free logo on the reverse side. The special Swiss-made bars are limited to only 888 gold bars.

For every AED 400 spent at Dubai Duty Free, a customer will receive an e-coupon to enter the draw. Customers with multiple transactions accumulating to AED 400 are also entitled to participate in the promotion. Customers must scan the unique QR Code on the receipt(s) and follow the steps for registration.

For the first week, the promotion attracted 13,801 registered customers, equivalent to 63,320 e-coupons that were entered into the draw.

The draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free’s COO Ramesh Cidambi,, JCOO Salah Tahlak and several Dubai Duty Free managers.

All the winners will be notified via the email address registered with Dubai Duty Free.

The next draw dates are 6th, 13th and 20th December.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact Bernard Aquino, Marketing Department,

Dubai Duty Free: email: bernard.aquino@ddf.ae