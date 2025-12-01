Dubai Duty Free has announced a landmark performance for November 2025 with sales reaching AED876.56 million (US$240.16 million) – marking the highest monthly sales in the retailer’s 42-year history and a 16.77% increase over November 2024. Average daily sales also hit a new record at AED29.21 million (US$8 million), compared with AED26.51 million (US$7.26 million) in December 2024. This result positions November 2025 as the strongest of the nine-record breaking months this year and surpasses the previous all-time monthly record of AED821 million (US$225 million) set in December 2024.

In another historic milestone, Dubai Duty Free crossed the US$2 billion sales mark by mid-November, indicating exceptional commercial momentum throughout the year. November 29th also marked the highest sales day of the year, with sales soaring to AED37.55 million (US$10.28 million).

Year-to-date sales have reached AED7.75 billion (US$2.13 billion), an increase of 9.57% compared to the same period last year. Growth in sales exceeded passenger traffic by an estimated 10% (the final passenger numbers for November will only be released by Dubai Airport later this month), demonstrating the effectiveness of its strategy designed to increase penetration, improve conversion and overall transaction value.

Commenting on the performance, Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free said, "November has been an extraordinary month for us and a defining moment in our 42-year history. Crossing the US$2 billion mark by November 15th and setting a new all-time monthly sales record is a great achievement. It takes a huge effort to break sales records month after month, and yet that is what our operation has achieved this year.

“I want to particularly thank our Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, for his unwavering support to our business, and the success of our company over four decades would not have been possible without his guidance and leadership.”

Dubai Duty Free also recorded growth in high-value transactions during November. The transaction valued at less than AED500 increased by 1.35% in number and 6.94% in value, contributing 25% of total sales. In comparison, transactions above AED500 grew by 15.16% in number and 20.54% in value, accounting for the remaining 75% of sales.

Product categories and highlights

Perfumes continued to lead all categories with AED160.58 million (US$44 million) in sales, a 13.29% increase, supported by a strong focus on new and exclusive fragrance launches. Liquor followed with sales of AED103.59 million (US$28.38 million), a 4.55% increase, boosted by an expanded selection of premium and exclusive offerings. While Gold came in third with sales of AED87.67 million (US$24.02 million), a 16.68% increase.

The Tobacco category recorded AED85.99 million (US$23.56 million), marking a 11.44% increase, partly driven by diversification and the growing demand for heat-not-burn products (sticks and devices).

Confectionery registered a 42.93% rise to AED83.29 million (US$22.82 million) in November - an all-time record high for the confectionery category. The “Dubai Chocolate” segment generated AED35.69 million (US$9.78 million) sales, equivalent to 80.59 tons across nine brands and accounted for 42.86% of total confectionery sales. Leading the segment was the Patchi Pistachio Kunafa Bar, produced exclusively for Dubai Duty Free, which sold 223,300 pieces worth AED15.63 million (US$4.28 million) in November, representing nearly half of all sales within the segment. Dubai Duty Free plans to build on this momentum for 2026 ensuring travelers continue to enjoy exclusive, regionally inspired products alongside global premium brands.

Electronic sales rose by 13.60% to AED67.22 million (US$18.42 million), driven by record iPhone 17 sales totaling AED26.73 million (US$7.32 million), equivalent to 5,216 units sold.

Strong momentum in Luxury Fashion

Luxury Fashion continued its upward trajectory, growing 40.32% in November. The category averaged 381 transactions per day, with the average transaction value rising 10.17%. The opening of Louis Vuitton and Cartier boutiques in Concourse A in Q4 resulted in incremental sales while the luxury boutiques in Concourse B continued to see substantial growth.

Upward trends in all areas

Terminal-wide, performance was robust. Concourse A saw sales surge by 37.89%, while Arrivals climbed 14.27% despite competition within the airport. Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA) departures posted an impressive 46.78% increase.

All regions posted positive growth in November. Sales to travellers departing to Europe increased by 23.57%, while the Russian region rose 27.60%. Africa grew by 16.53%, the Americas by 15.36%, and the Middle East by 18.09%. The Far East grew by 14.28%, with China specifically up 16.67%, while the Indian Sub-continent grew 6.32% and Australasia by 1.01%. Passengers travelling to the Americas, Africa and Russian-speaking regions continued to outspend those travelling to other parts of the world, representing the top three regions in terms of spend per unique shopper, with sales exceeding AED800 per shopper.

Dubai Duty Free also set a record on 30th November for the number of pallets delivered to the shop floor in a single day; 1,057 pallets in 75 trips, containing 12,000 unique items and 650,000 pieces of merchandise. The ability to handle such peak volumes during a busy National Day Holiday weekend is a testament to the operational excellence and directly contributes to strong sales performance on the shop floor.

Looking ahead

Dubai Duty Free is now preparing for the festive travel rush during Christmas and New Year celebrations and its upcoming 42nd Anniversary on 20th December, when customers will enjoy a series of special offers and celebratory discounts across the operation.

Cidambi concluded: “As we approach our 42nd anniversary, we are thrilled to welcome passengers with engaging experiences, exclusive promotions, and the exceptional service that defines Dubai Duty Free.”

