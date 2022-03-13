Abdel Fattah Al Murr: Our goal is to benefit from global experiences and transfer them to Egypt

Basem El Sherbiny: Muhannad Al Wadiya has distinguished global experience and achieved sales exceeds 2 billion dollars

Ahmed Shehata: We raised the slogan "Selling in Dubai Way" in support of the real estate market and to present new and innovative selling ideas

Dubai Developments, one of the major real estate development companies, will host the largest real estate event at 2022, and will hold an extensive workshop in the presence of the entrepreneur and global real estate expert Muhannad Al Wadiya, the most influential figure in Dubai, the strongest and best real estate expert in the Middle East with sales experience achieved sales exceeds 2 billion dollars, on Tuesday, March 15th, at JW Mariott Hotel.

Abdel Fattah Al Murr, Dubai Developments Chairman, said that the company is organizing the largest real estate event at 2022, aiming to develop the real estate development and marketing movement in Egypt, and benefit from successful global real estate experiences, especially in towers and skyscrapers sector.

Basem El Sherbiny, CEO of Etqan for financial and marketing consultancy, assured that his company is working to achieve strong additions to the Egyptian real estate market, and suggest innovative and new ideas, adding that in cooperation with Dubai Developments, they works to host Muhannad Al Wadiya, one of the most prominent global experts in the real estate sector, as he managed with his great experience to achieve sales exceeds 2 billion dollars, equivalent to 32 billion pounds for the benefit of his clients, and he is the author of the book "Owning Real Estate", which has sold 90,000 copies.

He referred to working for transferring Emirati expertise in tower and skyscraper projects, and to benefit from the experience of Dubai towers and transfer them to the New Administrative Capital market.

For his part, Ahmed Shehata, Head of sales sector at Dubai developments, said that the company raised the slogan “Selling in Dubai Way” in support of the real estate market to learn about new and innovative ways of selling and benefit from global experiences in this regard.

He added that the high-rise projects are among the new experiences for the Egyptian real estate market, as they are projects of a special circumstances, and they are working on studying the experiences of others in this field and benefiting from them, keeping pace with every new in the world in this regard.

And the projects' portfolio of Dubai Developments in the New Administrative Capital includes the "OBSIDIER" project, which is a commercial, administrative, medical, hotel, located in the most distinguished areas of the Administrative Capital in (Downtown Tourist Towers), with total area of ​​the project 13.5 thousand square meters with investments amounting up to 4 billion pounds.

It also includes Capital Dubai Mall project, which is the company's first project in the Administrative Capital, as it is a commercial and entertainment complex in a prime location in R7, with direct views on the central axis and the tourist walkway "Champs Elysees" Avenue".

