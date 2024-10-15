Initiative supports the key priorities of the D33 Agenda to increase economic productivity through innovation and digital adoption

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has launched a suite of cutting-edge digital tools to further enhance the investor experience in Dubai. Announced during GITEX Global 2024, this strategic initiative is a key component of the ‘Invest in Dubai’ ecosystem, and will further improve the ease of doing business by leveraging new technologies including artificial intelligence (AI).

Designed to streamline the investor journey, the initiative encompasses a state-of-the-art investor relationship management (IRM) platform and communication tools, including an AI-driven chatbot, virtual contact centre, and digital knowledge management system. Upon full implementation, the suite of tools will have both Arabic and English interfaces, further simplifying the business setup process for local and international investors looking to establish their presence in Dubai.

The initiative is strategically aligned with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of the economy in the decade up to 2033, and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure. It will also support the key priorities of the D33 Agenda to increase economic productivity by 50% through innovation and digital adoption, and to make Dubai the fastest growing and most attractive global business hub for multinational corporations (MNCs), small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and Emirati entrepreneurs.

Salwa Aladidi, Director - Business Data Management Department, Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), said: “Inspired by our visionary leadership and aligned with the goal of the D33 Agenda to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure, this innovative digital offering will transform the way we engage with investors. By leveraging the latest technologies, we are elevating the investor experience and maintaining Dubai’s position at the forefront of innovation. We remain committed to further elevating standards in the investor landscape by embracing these state-of-the-art systems to simplify procedures and ensure Dubai remains a world-class and sustainable business-friendly destination.”

At GITEX Global, DBLC is showcasing how the new omnichannel platform allows investors to engage seamlessly with support services. Investors can connect via an AI chatbot, live agents, or a video contact centre, ensuring comprehensive assistance throughout the licensing journey, from pre-licensing to post-licensing support, resulting in faster response times, improved customer satisfaction, and enhanced efficiency.

A cornerstone of the initiative, the centralised IRM platform manages customer queries, leads, and complaints, providing a unified solution for tracking investor interactions. Whether through the call centre, the ‘Invest In Dubai’ portal, or service centres, the data collected is used to better manage and improve DET’s services, ensuring a more personalised and efficient experience for investors.

As the largest tech and AI show in the world, GITEX Global serves as an ideal platform to demonstrate Dubai’s dedication to utilising AI and pioneering innovation for the advancement of the investor experience. By establishing a one-stop-shop for investor interactions, DBLC aims to exceed investor expectations, addressing their concerns, extending world class services for new and existing businesses, and showcasing Dubai’s investor-friendly environment.

For more information about investing in Dubai, please visit: www.investindubai.gov.ae