Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Emaar Hospitality Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure that Dubai remains at the forefront of global hospitality trends and continues to offer unparalleled services to guests. Underlining DET’s commitment to building relationships with homegrown and international hotel groups, and to foster growth and innovation within the hospitality sector, the MoU exemplifies the robust public-private partnerships that are pivotal to Dubai’s tourism success and instrumental in creating unique experiences that attract visitors from around the world.

The MoU further strengthens the ongoing partnership between DET and Emaar Hospitality Group and aims to enhance marketing and promotional efforts, develop tourism products and experiences, provide training and capacity building. It was signed at DET’s headquarters by His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET, and Mark Kirby, Head of Emaar Hospitality Group.

Increasing collaborative efforts between DET and Emaar Hospitality Group will further bolster Dubai’s tourism sector, in line with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, driving visitation growth and consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “Inspired by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and guided by the goals of the D33 Agenda, this new MoU between DET and Emaar Hospitality Group marks another important milestone for Dubai’s tourism industry. Hospitality has been a cornerstone of Dubai’s journey towards becoming one of the most visited and most popular destinations in the world, with Emaar playing a crucial role in the city’s growth story. We are confident that this collaboration will add to Dubai’s tourism momentum and global appeal by elevating the visitor and guest experience. This MoU reflects our shared commitment to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global leader in tourism and hospitality, and we look forward to continuing to work together with Emaar Hospitality Group to further enhance Dubai’s position as the best city to visit, live and work in.”

With 12,600 keys in destinations around the world, Emaar Hospitality Group has a portfolio of assets comprising seven distinctive brands, including Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels & Resorts, Armani Hotels & Resorts, and Palace Hotels + Resorts. Within Dubai, Emaar Leisure Group’s award-winning facilities include Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai Marina Yacht Club, Creek Marina Yacht Club, and Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club. Emphasising a wellness approach to community living, Emaar has introduced Veo gyms, designed to create inspiring spaces for well-being enthusiasts. Complementing these lifestyle offerings, the group’s renowned dining destinations, including At.mosphere, Thiptara, Armani Caffè, among many others, provide unparalleled culinary experiences that elevate Dubai’s gastronomic landscape.

Mark Kirby, Head of Emaar Hospitality Group, said, “This strategic collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism heralds a transformative milestone in our mission to redefine luxury hospitality in Dubai. By seamlessly integrating our expertise with DET’s visionary goals, we are poised to create impactful tourism experiences that resonate on a global scale. Through this partnership we aim to enhance Dubai’s appeal, drive visitor growth, and set new standards for excellence in the hospitality industry.”

One of the key areas of focus under the MoU is marketing and promotion. DET and Emaar Hospitality Group will work together to develop and implement innovative strategies that highlight Dubai’s unique attractions and experiences. This joint effort will leverage Emaar Hospitality Group’s extensive network and expertise in hospitality to reach a wider audience and attract more visitors to Dubai. The collaboration will showcase Dubai as a must-visit destination and enhance the city’s global reputation.

The partnership will also focus on developing new tourism products and experiences that cater to the diverse interests of visitors. By integrating Dubai’s rich cultural heritage, modern attractions, and luxurious hospitality offerings, DET and Emaar Hospitality Group will identify packages and experiences that highlight Dubai’s unique and authentic attractions.

Training and capacity building are critical components of the MoU. DET will facilitate training programmes to enhance the skills and knowledge of Emaar Hospitality Group staff. These initiatives will include specialised training sessions, workshops, and certification programmes designed to equip employees with the latest industry knowledge and best practices. By investing in human capital, the partnership aims to elevate service standards and ensure that Dubai’s hospitality sector remains competitive and capable of meeting the evolving needs of international visitors.

Through strategic partnerships, innovative initiatives, and a relentless focus on excellence, Dubai continues to set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry, attracting millions of visitors and contributing to the city’s vibrant economy. After achieving a record-breaking 17.15 million international overnight visitors in 2023, the growth of Dubai’s tourism industry has maintained its momentum into 2024. Dubai welcomed 10.62 million international overnight visitors from January to July 2024, an 8% increase over the 9.83 million tourist arrivals in the same period in 2023.

The emirate’s hotel sector has also continued to perform well across all hospitality metrics in the first seven months of the year, including occupancy which stood at 77.1%, among the highest in the world. Total available rooms in Dubai reached 151,417 by the end of July 2024, compared to 148,711 rooms in July 2023, with the number of establishments standing at 825, up from 813 at the same point last year.

