Dubai: Ahmed Mahboob Musabih Leads Inaugural Event, Showcasing Breakthroughs in Protection, Security, and Economic Innovations, Reinforcing Dubai Customs' Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

The commencement of the Dubai Customs activities during the Emirates Innovation Month "Emirates Innovates 2024" was marked with the theme "Impactful Innovations" at an inaugural event attended by H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. Also present were dignitaries such as Her Excellency Sheikha Noora bint Humaid Al Nuaimi - Director of Ajman Center at the Department of Municipality and Planning, and Sheikh Engineer Ali bin Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla. The ceremony was attended by executive directors from customs divisions, directors of departments, and customs centers in Dubai.

During his opening speech, Musabih expressed that the events organized by Dubai Customs during the Emirates Innovation Month are a reflection of the department's commitment to contributing to the UAE's global reputation as an innovation hub and supporting advancements in ideas and qualitative innovations that effectively contribute to economic growth and societal well-being.

The showcased innovations include the latest developments in protection and security, as well as economic innovations, along with presentations of future innovations by young people, school and university students, and research centers. The events also feature various training workshops and specialized lectures on creativity and innovation, in addition to the launch of Dubai Customs' second Innovation League.

Musabih emphasized the department's significant focus on innovation in its efforts to enhance customs work. Dubai Customs' strategic plan for 2021-2026 identifies innovation as a fundamental principle to ensure the efficiency of customs services and fulfill its vision of becoming a leading global customs administration that supports legitimate trade. The mission involves working towards societal protection and promoting sustainable economic development through commitment, facilitation, and innovation.

Furthermore, he highlighted Dubai Customs' achievements in promoting creativity and innovation, citing the development of 6,081 ideas and innovations in 2023. The cumulative number of ideas and innovations submitted since the department's inception in 2000 until the end of the previous year reached approximately 57,870. Dubai Customs made history as the first Arab and international institution outside the United Kingdom to receive an honorary fellowship from the IdeasUK Organization Awards for 2023. The department secured two major awards and attained the first global position for the third consecutive year in the 14th Platinum Ranking Index from the IdeaUK Organization.

He highlighted that the department was honored with two awards, the Best Innovative Organization and Best Innovative Design, by the CMO ASIA Award and the Asian Excellence Organization for the year 2023. In the Global Customs Innovation Award, presented by the European Government Network for Customs Practitioners in collaboration with the Cross-Border Research Organization, Dubai Customs secured the Innovative High-Value Solutions Award for its Cross-Border E-commerce Platform project. These accomplishments underscore the department's dedication to ongoing advancements in customs development through continuous innovation and the generation of fresh ideas, supporting its active role in achieving protection and aligning with the country's sustainable economic development objectives outlined in Dubai Economic Agenda D33, aiming to double the value of Dubai's foreign trade.

Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department, expressed, "Dubai Customs' leadership in customs innovation nationally emanates from a practical manifestation of love for our country and loyalty to the wise leadership. Innovation is imperative for survival." Dubai Customs has been enhancing innovations across various facets of customs operations. In service innovation, the department has progressed with pioneering initiatives such as the Cargo Status Tracking, the Virtual Corridor, and virtual Stock Guarantee.

On the policy front, several groundbreaking initiatives have been introduced, including e-commerce policy and policies promoting sea and air freight. Additionally, cutting-edge technological systems, like the Post Audit Robotic Process Automation (PCA-RPA) utilizing artificial intelligence, the Munaseq system, and the iDeclare system, have been developed. Innovations in devices and equipment include the X-ray scanning device for all and the smart suitcase, alongside initiatives like remote inspection, bond initiative, and the advisory council.

The opening event marked the debut of the Innovators Club, with Hussein Al-Fardan, the Innovation Center Manager, providing an overview of the club as a platform for collaboration among innovators at Dubai Customs. Subsequently, the Students' Hackathon was launched by the Emirates Foundation for School Education.

