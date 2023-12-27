Dubai – Dubai Customs has solidified its position as the world's leading customs organization in innovation by clinching the prestigious Global Customs Innovation Award 2023. The organization secured the first place in the "Customs Innovation Award" under Track #1, recognizing innovative solutions that have proven their value for customs operations. The award, presented by the Pan-European Network of Customs Practitioners (PEN-CP) in collaboration with the Cross-Border Research Association, commends Dubai Customs for its ground-breaking project on cross-border e-commerce.

Competing against more than 20 customs entities worldwide, including from Germany, Hungary, and Australia, Dubai Customs' e-commerce initiative aims to transform Dubai into a global e-commerce hub. The project, leveraging blockchain technology to streamline supply chains, garnered acclaim from a panel of international customs experts who evaluated the innovative solutions presented by global customs organizations.

This achievement underscores Dubai Customs' pivotal role in accelerating customs innovation and collaboration with local and global partners, establishing it as a model for customs administrations globally. The recognition highlights Dubai's global leadership and continuous readiness to address challenges through innovative solutions.

As part of its strategic plan to drive future global trade transformations, Dubai Customs has introduced the Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform. This project plays a central role in Dubai's strategy to as the new economic capital, supporting future-centered economic ventures, particularly e-commerce businesses, by facilitating trade, reducing operational costs, and establishing regional hubs in Dubai.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, expressed his delight at this global achievement. He emphasized that Dubai Customs' triumph over 20 major global customs entities underscores Dubai's competitiveness and leadership in global innovation and ease of doing business indices, reinforcing its position in e-commerce, related sectors, and transformations.

Dubai Customs excels globally in developing smart services that ease operations and enhance foreign trade for Dubai. The focus on innovation is integral to the department's priorities, resulting in a 98% customer satisfaction rate for smart services. This success reflects the fruitful investment in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and digital innovation, said Musabih

Dr. Hussam Jumaa, Director of Service Innovation at Dubai Customs, highlighted the global recognition received by the department, affirming its role in leading future transformations in the trading sector. “The service innovation team continues to stimulate innovation, implement initiatives, and undertake future projects to enhance local and international customs operations.”

Dubai Customs, in collaboration with e-commerce companies, couriers, and logistics service providers, launched the e-commerce platform. The agreements signed for the deployment of the Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform at Dubai's DAFZA and Dubai South free zones aim to attract more investment opportunities and economic growth for Dubai. Major global e-commerce companies are encouraged to expand their operations using the advanced services provided by the platform. The agreements also promote free zones as ideal locations for e-commerce businesses, enhancing competitiveness through cost reduction and unified exit permit procedures for swift cargo movement.

Leading international shipping company DHL praised Dubai Customs for facilitating e-commerce shipping operations through the platform. The company hailed the award as being a shared success for all partners involved in this collaborative effort.