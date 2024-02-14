Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) collaborates its latest venture with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, a leading educational institution committed to fostering a love for Jewelry Arts learning. This collaborative new partnership for L’ÉCOLE Middle East at the esteemed Al Safa Art & Design Library marks a significant milestone in enriching educational resources for the community of Dubai and the Middle East, paving the way for the first of many fruitful regional journeys.

The L’ÉCOLE Middle East selection situated within the library, supported by Dubai Culture, is designed to serve as a dedicated space for nourishing a deeper understanding and appreciation of arts and cultural expressions in the world of jewelry. This innovative venture aims to curate a comprehensive selection of resources, including books, archives, and other materials, promoting cultural exchange and knowledge diffusion.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, commented: “Jewelry holds a rich cultural heritage in Dubai, with a history that spans generations. The complexities within this field make it a subject of great value for study. We are glad to collaborate with an esteemed educational partner to establish a dedicated library space for this realm. Dubai Culture is committed to unveiling the beauty, significance, and importance of such artifacts, and we invite the public to explore this meticulously curated collection."

Sophie Claudel, Director of L'ÉCOLE Middle East added: “Books play a key role at L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts. It is a tool for research, but also to share knowledge and give access to transmission for all. The concept of “Library Corner” was created by L’ÉCOLE to emphasize the role of books in education. Al Safa Art & Design Library is the first partner to say yes to this singular initiative that we plan to develop in the Middle East, but also around the world, in the years to come.”

The curated books at the L’ÉCOLE Middle East corner encompasses a wide array of titles, including The Art of the Jeweler by Guillaume Glorieux. Students, researchers, and community members now have access to a wealth of resources aimed at broadening perspectives and encouraging scholarly exploration in the fields of gemology (geology, mineralogy, exploitation, and use of gems), the history of jewelry (typology, jewelers and great houses, sociology, watchmaking), and the history of art and craftsmanship (history, trades, techniques, and materials).

"Dubai Culture's partnership with L'ÉCOLE Middle East at Al Safa Art & Design Library marks a significant milestone for cultural enrichment in the region. Van Cleef & Arpels is thrilled to witness this collaboration, and we anticipate the development of further synergies between both entities. This alliance not only underscores the commitment to nurturing arts and education but also lays the groundwork for a flourishing cultural landscape within the region." Alessandro Maffi, President of Van Cleef & Arpels Middle East and India.

The inauguration launch event aligned with the founding day of L’ÉCOLE Middle East and coincides with the International Day of Book Giving - bringing a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the beginning of yet another milestone for L’ÉCOLE in the region and the prospering partnership with Dubai Culture.

As part of its efforts to pave the way for this partnership, Dubai Culture held the January School of Life programme, offering participants a range of captivating sessions and workshops on jewellery and design, including learning how to create jewellery collections, design shoes, and make earrings and bracelets among many others. Dubai Culture is also showcasing a range of design and jewellery elements as part of its 12th edition of the Sikka Art & Design Festival, running from 23 February to 3 March 2024 in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood under the theme of ‘New Creativity, Same Path’ and inviting visitors to join the captivating educational and art infusion.

For more information about L’ÉCOLE Middle East and Al Safa Art & Design Library collaboration, please visit https://dpl.dubaiculture.gov.ae/en/ or https://www.lecolevancleefarpels.com/me/en.

-Ends-

About Dubai Culture & Arts Authority

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is committed to enriching Dubai’s cultural scene based on the UAE’s heritage and is building bridges of constructive dialogue between various cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dubai Culture is keen on reviving and preserving the emirate's historical heritage and developing the regulatory frameworks for the cultural and creative sector in line with its strategic roadmap 2020 – 2025.

The Authority also seeks to empower the enablers that seek to support talent and stimulate active public participation by investing in the various assets under its remit, including the management of six heritage sites, five museums, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children and eight Dubai Public Library branches, all of which help contribute to creating an economic system that invigorates the cultural and creative industries.

For more information, please visit the Authority's website www.dubaiculture.gov.ae

About L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts

Established in 2012 with the support of Van Cleef & Arpels, L’ÉCOLE, the School of Jewelry Arts aims to introduce the public to all aspects of jewelry culture.

It is an initiation school, open to everyone, with no special prerequisites. L’ÉCOLE targets complete beginners as well as enlightened amateurs, collectors, and those with a curiosity for the world of jewelry. Since its creation, L’ÉCOLE has already welcomed more than forty thousand students, from some forty countries, aged from 18 to 83 years old.

L’ÉCOLE offers courses in three major fields: the history of jewelry, the world of gemstones, and the savoir-faire of jewelry-making techniques.

About twenty courses are taught every month in French, English, or Chinese by approximately sixty teachers, art historians, gemologists, jewelers, and artisans.

Classes last from 2 to 4 hours, taught by two teachers with between six and twenty-four students (maximum) per group, in an effort to provide optimal learning conditions. The aim is also to foster conviviality, exchange and sharing. The program is tailored to each student, and everyone is free to choose one or more courses, based on their interests and motivation.

The classes are practice-based. The students experiment with gestures, skills, and tools, guided by their teachers. In art history, they have the privilege of admiring antique jewelry from L’ÉCOLE collections and in the gemology classes, they can observe the different stones using the instruments of the gemologist.

L’ÉCOLE also offers other activities: free and monthly live online conversations, book publishing, and exhibitions – in Paris and abroad. Six creative workshops were also created for children and teenagers.

L’ÉCOLE now has five addresses: two in Paris, one in Hong Kong, one in Shanghai, and one in Dubai.

In Paris, L'ÉCOLE's historic campus is located in a private mansion called the Hôtel de Ségur, built at the beginning of the early 18th century by architect Jacques V Gabriel. It is a stone's throw from the Place Vendôme, the historical heart of the French jewelry universe for over a century. Its second

Parisian home is located in the Hôtel de Mercy-Argenteau, one of the few 18th-century buildings preserved on the Grands Boulevards.

A second school opened in the fall of 2019 in Hong Kong, in Western Kowloon, right in the heart of the design district. Facing Hong Kong Bay, within the K11 Musea complex,

L’ÉCOLE has its premises in an airy, light-filled space designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto.

In September 2023, L’ÉCOLE inaugurated its third permanent campus in the heart of Shanghai. L’ÉCOLE China chose the Twin Villas as its home, two beautiful Art Deco villas that are a symbolic landmark in the historic neighbourhood that is the former French Concession of Shanghai.

In 2023, L’ÉCOLE extended its presence in the Middle East with the opening of a new campus in Dubai, a place of cultural effervescence and a popular destination for contemporary art lovers.

Moreover, since its inception, L’ÉCOLE travels abroad, to America, Asia, and the Middle East, for travelling programs that last two to three weeks. L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts therefore contributes to the promotion and visibility of jewelry culture on an international scale.

