Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has partnered with Qashio, the UAE-based spend management and embedded finance platform, to enhance small and medium-sized enterprises’ (SMEs) access to advanced financial management and alternative finance solutions.

The partnership establishes a framework for collaboration aimed at equipping Dubai’s SME community with digital corporate cards, automated expense management systems, and streamlined access to working capital solutions. The initiative supports Dubai Chambers’ ongoing efforts to strengthen the emirate’s business ecosystem and improve private sector competitiveness.

The UAE Ministry of Economy projects that more than one million SMEs will be operating in the country by 2030. Through this collaboration, Qashio will provide Dubai Chamber of Commerce members with instantly issued corporate cards, real-time spend visibility, and automated controls that reduce manual reconciliation and improve financial governance. The platform also enables businesses to optimise cash flow through structured payment cycles and embedded financing options.

Armin Moradi, Founder and CEO of Qashio, said, “Dubai Chambers plays a central role in supporting the growth of the SME community. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide businesses with practical, technology-driven financial tools that improve visibility, strengthen control, and support sustainable scaling. By combining institutional reach with fintech innovation, we can help remove operational friction and enable SMEs to operate with greater agility.”

Under the partnership, Qashio and Dubai Chambers will also collaborate on workshops, educational initiatives, and awareness programmes focused on financial automation, responsible credit usage, and digital adoption. Tailored onboarding incentives will be introduced to encourage SMEs to adopt modern spend management infrastructure.

The partnership reflects a broader shift towards digital financial services in the region, as businesses increasingly seek alternatives to traditional banking models to improve efficiency, transparency, and access to capital.

About Qashio

Qashio is a leading spend management platform that gives finance teams real-time visibility and control over company spending. With powerful automation features, unlimited cards, policy-driven approvals, and exclusive global reward partnerships, Qashio enables businesses to save time, reduce risk, and maximise value on every transaction. Headquartered in Dubai, Qashio is expanding rapidly across MENA, Europe and the UK.

In 2025 alone, Qashio accelerated its growth trajectory with a series of strategic milestones across the MENA region. The company expanded its physical presence with a new office in Abu Dhabi and scaled its UAE operations to nearly 200 employees, strengthening its product, engineering, and go-to-market capabilities. Qashio also entered the Saudi market through the acquisition of Sanad Cash, reinforcing its commitment to building a unified spend management ecosystem across the GCC. During the year, Qashio significantly enhanced its flagship Qashio Points loyalty program, adding more than 10 airline partners and elite hotel groups, positioning it as one of the most comprehensive rewards propositions for business spending in the region. Additionally, the launch of Qashio for Travel introduced a specialised financial platform purpose-built for UAE-based travel agencies, OTAs, and TMCs, addressing the industry’s most critical challenges, including high FX costs, payment fraud, and manual operational inefficiencies.