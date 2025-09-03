Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Chambers, in collaboration with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the World Chambers Federation (WCF), has launched the Chamber Benchmarking Tool, a first-of-its-kind platform enabling chambers of commerce to access best practices and benchmark their performance against global standards.

Unveiled during the 14th World Chambers Congress in Melbourne, Australia, the initiative was showcased to 1,200 chamber leaders and officials from over 100 countries. As the premier global gathering for chamber representatives, the event is a vital platform for exchanging expertise and strengthening international networks.

The tool is designed to transform the global chamber ecosystem by enhancing institutional performance and empowering chambers to deliver improved services, streamline processes, and achieve operational excellence. It assesses seven core roles and responsibilities: economic research and business intelligence; advocacy and policy representation; international trade and investment attraction; training and workforce support; networking and collaboration; advisory and support services; and legal and dispute resolution.

It also measures key dimensions of operational excellence including strategic alignment, process efficiency, partnerships, member satisfaction, governance, innovation, and financial impact.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “This initiative reflects Dubai’s position as a global hub for excellence and institutional innovation. It aligns with the emirate’s commitment to shaping a resilient and sustainable future for business communities worldwide by promoting cross-border collaboration, fostering knowledge-driven partnerships, and advancing agile, forward-looking solutions to navigate an evolving economic landscape.”

John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary General of the ICC, said: “The launch of the Chamber Benchmarking Tool marks a milestone in empowering chambers worldwide with the insights they need to thrive. We are grateful to Dubai Chambers for their leadership and expertise, which have been pivotal in bringing this vision to life.”

The tool provides a data-driven framework for self-assessment and comparative analysis, offering tailored recommendations, access to global case studies, and insights into emerging trends. Developed with guidance from a steering committee of international experts, its foundations were built on an in-depth study of 19 chambers worldwide.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks.