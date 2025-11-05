Dmitrii Berezkin: “The trade mission in Georgia and Armenia provided us with a unique opportunity to connect with potential clients and partners, laying the groundwork for our presence in these promising markets.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the Dubai Chambers umbrella, has supported the expansion of the Italian solar energy equipment manufacturer PEIMAR – which operates its regional headquarters from its Middle East Office in Dubai – into the markets of Georgia and Armenia.

Through its participation in a recent trade mission organised by the chamber to Georgia and Armenia, PEIMAR successfully concluded an agreement for the supply of photovoltaic (PV) modules for a major commercial installation in Tbilisi. The first shipment under the agreement was dispatched recently. The company also signed a cooperation agreement with an Armenian company operating in the solar energy sector.

The chamber’s trade mission offered PEIMAR a valuable platform to engage with local partners in Georgia and Armenia, explore avenues for cooperation, and identify potential business opportunities. This took place through a series of B2B meetings organised by the chamber for Dubai-based companies and their counterparts in both markets. The chamber provided comprehensive support throughout the mission, helping pave the way for the agreements signed between PEIMAR and its Georgian and Armenian partners.

Salem Alshamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to supporting the sustainable growth of the local private sector by enabling Dubai-based companies to expand into promising international markets. By promoting strategic partnerships, we aim to create long-term opportunities for business growth. The chamber remains dedicated to strengthening the global presence of Dubai’s business community, contributing to the emirate’s foreign trade expansion, and unlocking new opportunities across key sectors.”

Dmitrii Berezkin, Branch Director of PEIMAR Middle East in Dubai and a member of the chamber’s visiting delegation to Georgia and Armenia, said: “Our Dubai branch serves as a strategic hub for distribution across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and CIS countries. The trade mission in Georgia and Armenia provided us with a unique opportunity to connect with potential clients and partners, laying the groundwork for our presence in these promising markets.”

Dmitrii Berezkin added: “During the mission, we engaged with local companies not only to explore business opportunities, but also to discuss key topics such as logistics, legal frameworks, and tax procedures – all critical factors for a successful market entry. I highly value our close collaboration with Dubai Chamber of Commerce, which continues to be a driving force and trusted partner in our international growth journey.”

The mission that supported PEIMAR’s expansion came as part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which enables Dubai-based companies to join trade missions led by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and explore opportunities in priority global markets.

PEIMAR specialises in the manufacturing of solar energy equipment and is active in areas including research and development, design, and manufacturing. Its products include photovoltaic modules and inverters, batteries, and electric vehicle chargers.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in supporting Dubai-based companies as they expand into high-potential global markets by offering market and sectoral intelligence, guidance on business regulations, and support in establishing commercial connections with local partners. The chamber also identifies emerging opportunities and organises trade missions that enable Dubai companies to establish new partnerships and strengthen their presence in target markets.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Follow us on:

facebook.com/DxbChamberComm

twitter.com/dxbchambercomm linkedin.c

om/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

youtube.com/@dubaichamberstv

instagram.com/dxbchambercomm

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com