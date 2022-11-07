Kingdom of Bahrain: Award-winning UAE-born burger brand Pickl is set to launch its first international franchise in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Zayani Foods, the food and beverages arm of Al Zayani Investments Group, has been chosen as the franchise partner and will open the first Pickl branch in the country in December 2022.

Founded by Steve Flawith and Nabil Al Rantisi, Pickl launched in Dubai in 2019 and has rapidly grown with 10 locations operating across the UAE. It offers a trifecta menu of grain-fed beef, fresh fried chicken, and plant-based burgers all free from preservatives, hormones, and antibiotics. The brand has been well received by the public and food critics alike, and was crowned Best Burger at the Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards 2022 and Best Fried Chicken and Restaurant of the Year at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2022.

Zayani Foods is looking to replicate that success when bringing Pickl to Bahrain. Chairman of Al Zayani Investments and Zayani Foods Mr. Nawaf Khalid Al Zayani commented: “This is a great opportunity for Zayani Foods to expand its food offering, drawing on our experience of operating the globally recognised brand Costa Coffee since 2019 in the Kingdom of Bahrain. We are honoured to collaborate with the award-winning burger chain, Pickl, and launch its first restaurant outside the UAE. We are looking forward to this exciting new chapter and delight our customers with the multitude of choices and flavours in this segment of the market.”

Pickl’s Chief Commercial Officer Ash Griffiths, who worked closely with Zayani Foods to finalise the partnership, stated: “From day one, we have been impressed by the passion and drive demonstrated by Zayani Foods and feel certain that Pickl will be a huge success in Bahrain thanks to their immense expertise.”

For his part, Pickl Founder and CEO Steve Flawith said: “Early on, we identified Bahrain as a perfect location for Pickl, given its highly competitive Quick Service Restaurant sector. Bahrain’s residents have the same passion for quality burgers as we do, and we’re sure that Pickl will offer them a premium and fresh fast food experience unlike anything they’ve had before.”

Lastly, Zayani Foods Managing Director Mr. Rashed Hamed Al Zayani further added: “We are excited to bring the award-winning burger chain to Bahrain with the first location in the Seef District, offering the Pickl trifecta which includes beef, fresh fried chicken and plant-based burgers”

Pickl’s famous fresh fried chicken is available in five spice levels and its range of customisable cheese burgers includes the plant-based “Impossible Cheese Burger” which is suitable for vegetarians. “Impossible” uses 96% less land, 87% less water and 89% fewer greenhouse gases than beef but has the same irresistible taste. Since its launch, Bahraini residents who tried the burger brand when visiting the UAE have eagerly demanded opening the chain in the country, revealed Pickl’s social media team.

The introduction of Pickl to Bahrain is the first step in a wide-ranging international franchise campaign that will see the opening of 200 stores in the next five years across the globe.

Any Bahraini citizen or resident who find themselves in the UAE starting November 4 are gladly invited to sample Pickl burgers for free in an enticing offer effective until the launch date of Pickl Bahrain by showing their valid CPR at any Pickl restaurant. One per person. Ts&Cs apply.

About Pickl

Pickl launched in JLT in 2019 and has since expanded across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Pickl has steadily racked up its legendary fanbase thanks to its memorable, fresh, fast, food and famous shakes.

Pickl can be found at the below locations:

JLT

Motor City

City Walk

Corniche

Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Time Out Market

Madinat Badr

Al Safa

About Al Zayani Investments Group

Al Zayani Investments Group B.S.C is a dynamic company based in Manama, Bahrain. Since its establishment in 1977, the journey has been one of mounting success and expansion. The company’s business portfolio includes diversified ventures into the automotive, health care, manufacturing, real estate and service businesses. By laying the groundwork of a solid local foundation and employing the best resources and technologies, it has consolidated its position as a strong regional competitor, equipped to face the challenges of the changing modern market.