ORLA will be managed by legendary hospitality brand Dorchester Collection.

ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, is designed by Foster + Partners.

It was inaugurated on 23 November onboard one of Europe’s largest mega yachts.

Dubai: OMNIYAT, the leading luxury real estate developer, inaugurated its new architectural masterpiece, ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. Designed by Foster + Partners and managed by legendary hospitality brand Dorchester Collection, ORLA offers a bespoke lifestyle steeped in sumptuous style and sophistication situated on a beachfront plot at the apex of Palm Jumeirah’s crescent.

The luxury property enjoys a privileged position situated on a 29,000 square-metre beachfront plot, with uninterrupted 270-degree views stretching from Dubai’s sky-scraping skyline to the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf. ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai features 86 exclusive two- to four-bedroom residences, three magnificent sky palaces and one of the largest mansions on Palm Jumeirah, boasting exceptional elegance and refinement. Each residence is adorned with oversized terraces and double-height ceilings (up to 6 metres) and decked with European appliances.

Mahdi Amjad, founder and executive chairman of OMNIYAT, said: “Our development philosophy is to create iconic, best-in-class projects through collaborations with industry luminaries. ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, is a signature property like no other that represents the epitome of style and will set the new standards for uber-luxury real estate.”

ORLA is the fourth OMNIYAT development in Dubai to be managed by Dorchester Collection and was conceived and designed to attract clientele with a discerning taste, accepting nothing short of the world’s finest luxuries.

It was inaugurated as part of a memorable launch event on 23 November onboard one of Europe’s largest mega yachts. The event, which hosted VIP guests, was attended by senior executives from OMNIYAT and featured a performance by Elissa, one of the best-known artists in the Arab world.

Christopher Cowdray, CEO of Dorchester Collection, said: “We are delighted to be deepening our partnership with OMNIYAT through more residential projects. ORLA, our fourth project with OMNIYAT, will reimagine the property sector both in the Middle East and globally. It will be an iconic landmark with Dorchester Collection’s renowned hospitality offering.”

ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, features world-class amenities, including a private, resident-only 300 square-metre beach club; a large infinity, temperature-controlled outdoor pool; a private cinema; a state-of-the-art fitness centre; a business centre with two meeting rooms, a boardroom and a multi-functional events space; and library and cigar lounges; among others.

Mahdi Amjad continued: “When it comes to introducing high-end luxury properties that surpass all global standards, OMNIYAT has built an enviable portfolio of uber-luxury properties designed to cater to the refined needs of affluent investors. Dubai’s leading global position on the real estate map makes it the de facto destination for the ultra-high-net-worth community seeking unique projects that would further elevate their lives.”

About OMNIYAT Group

One of the most visionary real estate development and service groups in the Gulf Region, OMNIYAT creates living canvases of residential, commercial, hospitality, and retail spaces: a one-of-a-kind premium experience. Approaching the design, development and management of each OMNIYAT property as if it were a unique work of art.

OMNIYAT nurtures and maintains close relationships with the world’s leading architects, engineers, interior designers and artists. Each project is unique, designed to create a superior return on investment and to give every homeowner the OMNIYAT guarantee of living in a bespoke space that reflects their personality, achievements, and ambitions.

www.omniyat.com

About ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai:

Situated on a beachfront plot at the apex of Palm Jumeirah’s crescent, Dubai, ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, is the latest visionary development by OMNIYAT, offering a bespoke lifestyle steeped in sumptuous style and sophistication. The luxury property enjoys a privileged position and uninterrupted 270-degree views from Dubai’s sky-scraping skyline to the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf.

ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, offers the finest amenities and five-star service for the private pleasure of its residents. Its unique residences, comprising 86 exclusive two- to four-bedroom homes, three magnificent sky palaces and one of the largest mansions on Palm Jumeirah, ensure residents privacy, prestige and personalized service to ensure they experience an unparalleled lifestyle.