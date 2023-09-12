Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai-based ‘purpose relations’ agency Keel Comms today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. Keel Comms is the first PR agency from the Gulf to become a UNGC participant.

The UNGC is a call to companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Born with sustainability at the core of its operations, Keel Comms is the only purpose-driven communications agency in the MENA region. Founded upon an unshakeable belief that purpose relations is the new public relations, Keel is designed to create shared value for governments, businesses and communities alike.

Highlighting the significance of this step, Baha Hamadi, Founder & Managing Director of Keel Comms, stated: "Consistent with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact, we are committed to contribute to responsible business practices. Our UNGC participation aligns with the UAE's vision for sustainability, as evident in the ongoing Year of Sustainability.”

“This move further equips us for the essential role we aspire to fulfill in empowering brands, not just in anticipation of COP28 but also within the larger framework of advancing sustainable development. Our goal is to serve as catalysts for positive change locally and globally," Baha added.

Baha Hamadi is a Board Member of the Public Relations & Communications Association (PRCA MENA) and a member of the World Economic Forum’s Community of ESG Practitioners. He also serves as a mentor for the Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for Responsible Business, helping promote CSR and guide organizations to adopt sustainable and responsible business practices.

“As a participant of the initiative, we encourage you to visit our profile on the UNGC website and learn about our latest work in relation to sustainability,” Baha concluded.

Keel’s focus is to serve government bodies, enterprises, SMEs, startups, public figures and influencers whose work is rooted in purpose. While not all entities or individuals have a knack for sustainability, Keel strives to imprint good citizenship in its clients’ DNA. Whether at the inception, early or maturity phase, the company advises clients on how to incorporate Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) factors into their operations and branding, so that it can then help them communicate their efforts genuinely.

In light of the growing ESG movement globally, Keel seeks to empower brands and individuals to play an active role during the ‘Decade of Action’ and contribute to the achievement of the SDGs by 2030.

The ‘keel’ is the supportive structure along the base of a ship. Its purpose is to enhance the overall stability and balance the framework, helping the ship seamlessly plow its way through the water. Keel’s leadership firmly believes that brand purpose provides a sturdy foundation for stable, long-lasting and meaningful relationships.

About Keel Comms

Keel Comms is MENA’s first and only purpose-driven Public Relations, Communications, Social Media & Content agency. Founded upon an unshakeable belief that purpose relations is the new public relations, Keel is designed to create shared value for governments, businesses and communities.

Keel Comms is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

