Dubai, UAE – As the world embraces a future driven by data, control over information becomes paramount. DeNet, a pioneering force in decentralized storage technology headquartered in Dubai, highlights its revolutionary Storage Protocol as a foundational solution for achieving true data sovereignty.

“DeNet’s vision is to empower individuals, organizations and governments with the ability to own and control their data,” said Rafik Singatullin, co-founder of DeNet. "We are deeply inspired by the Emirate's commitment to innovation and see our Storage Protocol and Datakeeper Nodes as a key enabler for building a more secure, equitable, and data-driven future – not just here in Dubai, but around the world."

Key Benefits of DeNet Storage Protocol:

Unprecedented Control: DeNet’s non-custodial protocol ensures that data remains under the direct control of its owner, eliminating reliance on third-party intermediaries.

Enhanced Security: Decentralized storage across a network of trusted Datakeeper nodes mitigates the risk of single points of failure and data breaches, significantly enhancing security.

Global Accessibility & Localization: DeNet’s Storage Protocol with Datakeeper Nodes can be deployed within specific geographical regions or organizational boundaries, ensuring compliance with local regulations and data residency requirements.

Scalability for the Future: DeNet’s blockchain agnostic approach allows it to seamlessly integrate with any existing blockchain infrastructure, ensuring scalability to meet the ever-growing demands of a data-driven world. The scalability is essential for supporting Dubai's ambitious initiatives in artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and smart city development.

Dubai: A Global Hub for Data Innovation

As a Dubai-based company, DeNet is deeply invested in the Emirate's success and sees its Storage Protocol as a key enabler of Dubai's digital transformation. By empowering individuals and organizations to take control of their data, DeNet is helping to build a more secure, innovative, and inclusive future for all.

About DeNet:

DeNet is a decentralized storage solution designed to meet the scalability and security needs of the data-driven future. With over 3 million users and 1.4 million Node Devices worldwide and over 15 million files entrusted to its care, DeNet stands out as a fully operational solution, solidifying its leadership in decentralized storage.