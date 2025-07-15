Dubai – Telr, the award-winning digital payment gateway and financial solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Peko, a global fintech leader, to launch Telr Incepta, a world-class, all-in-one platform designed to help in setting up businesses in the UAE and empower SMBs with advanced tools that transform the way businesses manage their finances and operations.

This cutting-edge platform provides a fully integrated ecosystem tailored to meet the diverse needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). With over 50 business services, it centralizes essential functions, from enabling investors and entrepreneurs to set up their new companies in the UAE to enabling companies to streamline operations, manage expenses, and gain full financial visibility. Key features include company setup, bill payments, HR tools, corporate travel, eSIMs, software subscriptions, license renewals, WhatsApp for Business, and automated reporting. Telr Incepta will be available to over 30,000 of Telr’s merchants in the UAE and all the markets where Telr operates.

Now officially licensed and positioned to expand its capabilities, Telr is set to roll out a series of powerful features tailored to the evolving needs of the UAE market.

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, said, "At Telr, our mission has always been to simplify digital commerce and equip entrepreneurs with everything they need to succeed”. Alami added, “With Telr Incepta, we’re taking that mission even further. From secure payments to setting up your business in the UAE to smart business tools, we’re proud to be the one-stop shop for the UAE’s e-commerce ecosystem”.

Kashif Khan, Founder and CEO of Peko, said: "At Peko, we’re building the rails for the next generation of global entrepreneurs. Our partnership with Telr and the launch of Telr Incepta marks a leap forward in how businesses are born, run, and scaled in the UAE. This is more than a platform; it's a launchpad for dreamers, doers, and disruptors. With Telr Incepta, we’re redefining how businesses launch, pay, spend, and operate. From setting up a company to managing payments, controlling expenses, and streamlining operations, we’re empowering founders with world-class tools to build boldly from day one."

Telr goes far beyond payment processing, offering a full suite of financial and business tools built for e-commerce success. From social commerce and QR payments to digital invoicing, buy now, pay later (BNPL), and flexible financing through Telr Finance, every solution is tailored to the dynamic needs of online businesses. As a trusted partner across the MENA region, Telr empowers e-commerce ventures to grow, scale, and thrive.

About Telr:

Established in 2014, Telr, the UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables payment handling in over 120 currencies and 30 languages in the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, and Jordan with the highest level of security. Telr grants access to every payment method through a single integration, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, and urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr extended its services even further, offering a complete solution for the e-commerce world. It covers various financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and Telr Finance, a merchant financing program. Telr is the first company in MENA to be certified with PCI DSS Level 1 and NESA standards.